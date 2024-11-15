Primedia Studios bags its first Safta with The Masked Singer South Africa

Since bursting onto the entertainment scene in 2023, Primedia Studios has taken the local television industry by storm with an impressive slate of world-class shows enjoyed by millions of viewers.

Cementing its lightning-speed success story, Primedia’s trailblazing television content and distribution arm won its first prestigious Golden Horn at the 2024 Saftas, held at Gallagher Estate recently. The Masked Singer South Africa Season 1, produced by Rose and Oaks Media, received top honours in the Best International Format category.

The Masked Singer South Africa Season 1, which launched on S3 (formerly SABC3) in June 2023, was Primedia Studios’ first big-ticket “shiny floor” television venture and its second show only to hit South African screens.

“Winning the Safta with The Masked Singer South Africa is a massive milestone for Primedia Studios as we set out to revolutionise local television by delighting mass audiences with superb Mzansi-rooted renditions of the world’s biggest and best format shows,” said Jan du Plessis, president at Primedia Studios. “We salute the television wizards at Rose and Oaks Media, our series sponsor Andolex, and everyone working on the show – behind and in front of the cameras – whose passion and dedication translated into such a sterling production.”

The spectacular music mystery competition, which features A-list Mzansi celebrities hidden from head to toe in elaborate costumes, has been a shining star in the Primedia Studios and Rose and Oaks stable and a game-changer for SABC. After smashing viewership figures in all its SABC timeslots, the first-to-Africa local adaptation of the global Fremantle format produced in over 50 countries moved to Netflix, where it rose to the number one spot. Furthermore, the digital agency Special Effects Media scooped a bronze award for the innovative digital promotion of The Masked Singer South Africa Season 1 at the 2024 IAB Bookmark Awards.

“Nabbing the Safta now for Season 1 is a dream come true,” said Frankie du Toit, who spearheads production company Rose and Oaks Media alongside Anele Mdoda and Paul Buys. “Thank you very much to the NFVF and the Saftas for recognising this incredible production and to Primedia Studios and Fremantle for trusting us with the format. Also, our broadcast partner S3 for believing in our vision. And to the millions of Masked Singer superfans: Get ready! There’s more masked fun coming your way. Season 3 is going to be epic."

The landmark first season of The Masked Singer South Africa, with singer-songwriter Holly Rey’s Lollipop scooping the Masked Singer crown, was followed by an even more popular second season in 2024. This time, legendary actor Warren Masemola’s quirky alter-ego Giraffe soared to the top.

While Primedia Studios and Rose and Oaks Media are already conceptualising the third season of The Masked Singer South Africa, these powerhouse television collaborators will bring more “shiny floor” shows to broad South African audiences in 2025.

Lala Tuku, SABC’s acting head of video entertainment, is super excited that the public broadcaster will once again provide the platform for this mega-hit format. “Being able to broadcast The Masked Singer South Africa was a great coup for SABC. It was the world’s most sought-after shiny floor show then, and our superb local version was an instant ratings magnet. Viewers fell in love with The Masked Singer South Africa, and the show paved the way for S3 to become one of the top destinations for premiere fun-filled and family-friendly entertainment.”

Anahita Kheder​​​​, EVP EMEA, formats and licensing, international said: “We are delighted to be awarded with the Golden Horn Award at the 2024 Saftas. Congratulations to the team at Primedia Studios, Rose and Oaks Media and SABC who have done an amazing job at launching The Masked Singer South Africa. Primedia has shown market-defining leadership across the continent, and they understand the fast pace of change within the industry while producing and distributing some of Africa’s most compelling, audience-centric content. We look forward to continuing our partnership and can’t wait to see what the continued success of The Masked Singer South Africa will bring in 2025.”



