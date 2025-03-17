Subscribe & Follow
Glenvista Primary School receives tablets in significant handover ceremony
The ministers highlighted the transformative potential of technology in education, emphasising the importance of equipping students with the necessary tools to succeed in a rapidly changing digital landscape.
Bongumusa Makhathini, joint CEO of Primedia OOH and Primedia Studios, stated, “This occasion is not merely ceremonial; it reflects our collective commitment to dismantling the barriers that have historically limited access to information and technology. Each tablet represents a gateway to knowledge and opportunity for our youth. We are dedicated to ensuring that no child is left behind in this digital age.”
The event serves a poignant reminder of the critical role technology plays in fostering educational equity. Makhathini further articulated the importance of collaboration, noting, “Real progress requires a partnership between government and business, aligning policy with purpose. Our journey towards transformation begins in our schools, with our children at the forefront.”
As Glenvista Primary School embarks on this new chapter, the tablets will empower students to explore, learn, and innovate, nurturing their curiosity and confidence. This initiative no only seeks to bridge the digital divide but also to cultivate pathways to opportunity and dignity for all learners.
The handover ceremony reaffirms the shared commitment to uplift communities and transform lives, ensuring that in the South Africa we are building together, access to opportunity is a fundamental right for every child, rather than a privilege reserved for the few.
