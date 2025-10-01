South Africa
IMC Conference
IMC Conference Content Feature
Latest news | Newsletter | imcconference.com

Nedbank IMC breaks own record as Africa's largest marketing conference

On 18 September, IMC CEO Dale Hefer welcomed over 3300 communicators from over 20 countries to the Nedbank IMC, confirming its place as the continent’s top marketing showcase. In his opening message, minister of communications and digital technologies, Solly Malatsi, emphasised the industry's role as a key growth multiplier and the conference’s global reach and ability to shine a spotlight on the skills, talent and innovation of this sector.
Issued by IMC Conference
1 Oct 2025
Charl Bassil
The line up of global leaders from as far afield as Dubai, Accra and London included Charl Bassil, chief brand officer of the BBC. His opening address was a heartfelt call to action for marketers to be brave, be kind and believe in the industry’s ability to effect positive change.

Dale Hefer
Jason Quinn
Major Mandisa Mfeka, South Africa's first black female combat pilot, received a double standing ovation and inspired marketers to "not be afraid to go against the grain". Her message and many others, highlighting how creative bravery, resilience and integrity are challenging but necessary ingredients to building brands that make a real difference.

Jason Quinn, chief executive: Nedbank Group Limited and Khensani Nobanda, group executive: group marketing and corporate affairs, Nedbank Group Limited, engaged in an honest and thought provoking discussion around why marketing deserves a seat at the boardroom table; agreeing that bold ideas, brave leadership, and authentic connections make marketing a key commercial force.

Kensi Nobanda
Mandisa Mfeka
Another stand out presentation was from Vaughan Croeser, VP of marketing at South African Breweries. His very own marketing team's choir performance showcased collective harmony, leaving delegates wowed and proving that "a team that sings together, wins together!"

The conference also featured an industry-first partnership with the SABC, with their GCEO Nomsa Chabeli and SAfm's live broadcast adding to the day’s success.

Nomsa Chabeli
Vaughan Croeser
Industry leaders who presented at the conference also included:

Melusi Mhlungu - Founder and chief creative officer, We Are Bizarre
Ryan Sauer - CEO Redwood Analytics
Craig Shapiro - Executive: IP, ENS
Bryony Rose - Director, Yext Enterprise International Business.
Mukona Ligege - Student, AAA School of Advertising.
Nozizwe Sibisi - Student, University of Johannesburg
Micaela Wathen - Student, University of Pretoria
Stacy Jayne Saggers - Commercial growth director, Insights Division, Kantar
Lyn Bird - Corporate vice president for Industry Solutions Delivery (ISD) at Microsoft
Dr. Gillian Hammah - Chief marketing officer, Aya Data
Welcome Witbooi - Inspirational speaker
Zubair Timol - Partner and global vice president, Culture at Meltwater
Dean Oelschig - Founder and managing partner of Halo
Bridget Harpur - Head of marketing, VW Group Africa
Mbalenhle Bhengu - Founder of Mind Switch and marketing lecturer
Darren Morris - Founder and chief executive officer of Lucky Hustle
Preetesh Sewraj - CEO, The Loeries

Registered delegates may access all presentations on the event app for three months.

The Nedbank IMC 2026 will take place on 17 September. Information to follow.

The annual Nedbank IMC Conference is Africa’s foremost integrated marketing conference. Launched in 2019 it has become Africa’s biggest marketing conference. The Integrated Marketing Collective (IMC) believes that Marketing is Business® and that marketing deserves its place at the boardroom table. This conference has more CMOs, senior marketers and agency leaders attending than any other in Africa and is relevant to anyone in the business of communication.

One day of 15-minute presentations (with some exceptions), the conference is known for its hard-hitting global agenda with no sales pitches.

The Nedbank IMC is presented in association with MASA, in collaboration with the ACA and is endorsed by the IAB. The 2025 theme is ‘Marketing is Business®’.

Read more: Microsoft, BBC, South African Breweries, IMC, Charl Bassil, Dale Hefer, Bridget Harpur, Solly Malatsi, Khensani Nobanda, Zubair Timol, Darren Morris, Vaughan Croeser, VW GROUP, Jason Quinn, Stacy Jayne Saggers, Mandisa Mfeka, Bryony Rose
IMC Conference
The Nedbank IMC has become Africa's premier integrated marketing conference. Any marketing person irrespective of role, level or discipline needs to attend this conference.
Let's do Biz