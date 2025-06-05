Hyperlocal is lekker: The AI-powered search revolution

Local is lekker, not only in SA but around the world – especially when you are talking search platforms. The fact is, search has evolved beyond traditional search engines like Google - only 64% of Gen Z search for products and services on traditional search engines first (Forbes survey 2024). More and more users now use diverse platforms like TikTok, Amazon and Instagram to find out about the latest products, coolest travel destinations or what not to buy.

Bryony Rose

Driven by the rise of AI and other technologies, search fragmentation means consumers use a variety of platforms and ways to find what they are looking for. And more and more are choosing platforms that are able to customise and localise answers to the individual’s needs, making local SEO a crucial outreach tool. With AI-driven search on the rise, brands need to adapt fast.

Bryony Rose, one of the Nedbank IMC’s much anticipated international keynote speakers, will fly in from London on the 18th September to talk search fragmentation and what it means for the industry. Bryony is the director for Enterprise International Business at Yext, the leading digital presence platform for multi-location brands with thousands of customers worldwide. “AI-driven search experiences don't care if you're the biggest brand name with the biggest ad spend, AI-driven search prioritises the best answers for that individual,” explains Bryony. “And while marketers have adopted AI to improve workflows and communication outputs, many aren’t meeting the rapidly increasing demands of AI-driven search.”

Marketers need to know where their audience is searching and adapt strategies accordingly. With AI-driven platforms processing data differently than traditional search engines, search has evolved from simple keyword searches to more conversational and context-driven queries. To stay relevant, marketers need to factor in these unique algorithms and user behaviours.

In short, driving real business value means being able to provide the customised answers that users are searching for - is your business prepared for this new search landscape?

Book your ticket and listen to Bryony as she reflects on these questions and more.

Attend in-person or online.

Venue – Mosaiek Teatro. 1 Danielle Street, Fairland, 2030.

First early bird sold out. In-person tickets priced at R3500 (excl. VAT).

Limited seats available. No allocated seating.

Virtual tickets priced at R950 (excl. VAT).

Book now.

For more information visit: https://imcconference.com/

The annual Nedbank IMC Conference is Africa’s foremost integrated marketing conference. Launched in 2019 it has become Africa’s biggest marketing conference. The Integrated Marketing Collective (IMC) believes that Marketing is Business® and that marketing deserves its place at the boardroom table. This conference has more CMOs, senior marketers and agency leaders attending than any other in Africa and is relevant to anyone in the business of communication.

One day of 15-minute presentations (with some exceptions), the conference is known for its hard-hitting global agenda with no sales pitches.

The Nedbank IMC is presented in association with MASA, in collaboration with the ACA and is endorsed by the IAB. The 2025 theme is ‘Marketing is Business®’.



