Hard-hitting agenda set to inspire at Nedbank IMC 2025

Confirmed as the biggest marketing conference in Africa, the Nedbank IMC has released its agenda for this year’s event. Known for its one-day, no-waffle approach, the conference remains committed to delivering an inspiring, unexpected but always relevant agenda. Twenty-six speakers, six of them international keynotes, will take to the stage to deliver their unique insights and offerings to over 2,000 delegates.

“This year’s theme is dedicated to our mantra, ‘Marketing is Business®’ and our formidable array of thought leaders will be doing a dive deep into the business of marketing. And how to ensure it delivers results that matter” says Dale Hefer, CEO of the IMC.

From big brand strategists and award-winning creatives to multi-national c-suite executives and inspiring motivational speakers, some of the speakers include:

Tahaab Rais (Group chief strategy officer and film director, Publicis Groupe)

Charl Bassil (chief brand officer, BBC)

Lyn Bird (corporate vice president for Industry Solutions Delivery (ISD), Microsoft)

Jason Quinn (chief executive, Nedbank Group Limited)

Nomsa Chabeli (Group CEO, SABC)

Major Mandisa Mfeka (motivational speaker and first Black female combat streamed pilot in the SA Air Force)

Khensani Nobanda, Group executive: Group Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Nedbank Group Limited

Ever since its inception, the Nedbank IMC has always had a particular focus on empowering the youth – a critical step for nurturing future leaders to take on a challenging marketing landscape. For the first time, the agenda will feature a dynamic youth panel, entitled: Appreciating Assets. Our rising stars speak out. Khensani Nobanda, Group executive: Group Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Nedbank Group Limited, will facilitate the panel with three top student marketing leaders.

Another first this year is what promises to be an engaging and fun 'real-time video challenge'. From a morning brief by Dale, ‘client’ Bridget Harper, ‘creator’ Darren Morris and ‘influencer’ Mbalenhle Bhengu will tackle the challenge head-on. Their final product and execution will then be discussed live on stage.

Get real ROI on 18 September in Johannesburg. Join in person or online for the most prestigious marketing event of the year. Access the full agenda here.

Venue: Mosaiek Teatro, 1 Danielle Street, Fairland.

First early bird phase sold out. In-person tickets priced at R3,500 (excl. VAT). Limited seats available. No allocated seating. Virtual tickets priced at R950 (excl. VAT).

Book now. For more information visit https://imcconference.com/.



