Hard-hitting agenda set to inspire at Nedbank IMC 2025
“This year’s theme is dedicated to our mantra, ‘Marketing is Business®’ and our formidable array of thought leaders will be doing a dive deep into the business of marketing. And how to ensure it delivers results that matter” says Dale Hefer, CEO of the IMC.
From big brand strategists and award-winning creatives to multi-national c-suite executives and inspiring motivational speakers, some of the speakers include:
- Tahaab Rais (Group chief strategy officer and film director, Publicis Groupe)
- Charl Bassil (chief brand officer, BBC)
- Lyn Bird (corporate vice president for Industry Solutions Delivery (ISD), Microsoft)
- Jason Quinn (chief executive, Nedbank Group Limited)
- Nomsa Chabeli (Group CEO, SABC)
- Major Mandisa Mfeka (motivational speaker and first Black female combat streamed pilot in the SA Air Force)
Ever since its inception, the Nedbank IMC has always had a particular focus on empowering the youth – a critical step for nurturing future leaders to take on a challenging marketing landscape. For the first time, the agenda will feature a dynamic youth panel, entitled: Appreciating Assets. Our rising stars speak out. Khensani Nobanda, Group executive: Group Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Nedbank Group Limited, will facilitate the panel with three top student marketing leaders.
Another first this year is what promises to be an engaging and fun 'real-time video challenge'. From a morning brief by Dale, ‘client’ Bridget Harper, ‘creator’ Darren Morris and ‘influencer’ Mbalenhle Bhengu will tackle the challenge head-on. Their final product and execution will then be discussed live on stage.
Get real ROI on 18 September in Johannesburg. Join in person or online for the most prestigious marketing event of the year. Access the full agenda here.
Venue: Mosaiek Teatro, 1 Danielle Street, Fairland.
First early bird phase sold out. In-person tickets priced at R3,500 (excl. VAT). Limited seats available. No allocated seating. Virtual tickets priced at R950 (excl. VAT).
Book now. For more information visit https://imcconference.com/.
- Hard-hitting agenda set to inspire at Nedbank IMC 202509 May 08:37
- BBC’s first ever chief brand officer to present in-person keynote at Nedbank IMC08 Apr 10:12
- From breaking bad to business grad and how to deal with pressure03 Apr 10:55
- Female marketers drive business growth in Africa11 Mar 07:31
- Triple industry award winner talks marketing effectiveness and delivering results that matter24 Feb 14:17
Related
Data centre neutrality – hyperscalers and Seacom as the carrier of carriers 1 day Unpopular opinion by a CEO: Corporate influencers or just employees with a hashtag? 2 days How free are you? Nedbank brings into focus financial abuse and freedom for women 29 Apr 2025 Forget fancy firewalls, email signatures are MSPs secret weapon in 2025 23 Apr 2025 The future we choose: Why urgent action on sustainability is South Africa’s only option 8 Apr 2025 BBC’s first ever chief brand officer to present in-person keynote at Nedbank IMC 8 Apr 2025