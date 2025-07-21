NedbankIMC2025| Lucky Hustle's Darren Morris - Why today's CMOs must speak the language of business

Marketing is no longer the colouring-in department. It hasn't been for a while, but too many brands still operate like it is.

In a world where technology rewires how we connect, buy, trust, and belong, the chief marketing officer (CMO) has become one of the most critical seats at the executive table. The question is: are today's CMOs ready for tomorrow?

At Lucky Hustle, we work with brands navigating cultural noise, algorithmic chaos, and economic pressure all at once. What we've learned is that the most effective CMOs of the future won’t just be fluent in brand strategy or campaign thinking. They’ll need to master three transformative skills:

1. Speak to the board—and speak its language

A future-ready CMO knows that credibility starts with comprehension. The boardroom doesn't care how clever the copy was or how many impressions the campaign got—they care about results, risk, and return. This means marketers must evolve from storytellers into strategists.

They need to present marketing plans the way a CFO presents a budget: clearly, confidently, and commercially. That means being fluent in:

Business models

Unit economics

Customer acquisition costs vs. lifetime value

Marketing efficiency ratios

The future CMO must be able to walk into a boardroom and articulate how a campaign will move a financial metric, not just a brand tracker. They must argue for investment in brand the same way one argues for R&D or product development—because brand is a long-term asset, not a line item.

Without this financial fluency, marketing remains a cost centre. With it, it becomes a growth engine.

2. Own and deliver commercial results

Marketing used to be seen as the team that made things look good. That’s over. Today, the pressure is clear: prove it works. This means CMOs must go beyond visibility and embrace accountability for the numbers that matter—revenue, margin, growth.

The future CMO will:

Own the full customer lifecycle, not just top-of-funnel activity.

Design marketing strategies with conversion, not just creativity, in mind.

Collaborate closely with sales, product, and finance to align on KPIs.

Build marketing teams that understand performance, not just platforms.

We’re entering an era where CMOs can no longer afford to be passengers in commercial discussions. They must drive them. That means learning how to optimise not just media spend, but business models. Knowing when to push a new segment, when to double down on retention, and when to redesign the funnel entirely.

It’s a big leap but it’s a necessary one. Because the brands that win tomorrow will be those where marketing and commercial strategy are indistinguishable.

3. Leverage data, technology and AI

The third defining skill of the future CMO is the ability to lead in a world shaped by machines, but driven by meaning.

AI is changing the creative process, the media mix, and the way we understand customers. But tech alone isn’t the answer. The real value comes from human leaders who know how to ask the right questions, interpret the insights, and act on them creatively.

Future CMOs must be comfortable using AI tools to generate, test and optimise creative at scale. They need to learn how to build marketing stacks that connect insight to execution seamlessly and use predictive analytics to anticipate behaviour, not just report on it.

But perhaps most importantly, they must remain deeply human in a data-led world. The brands that stand out will be those that use tech to deepen emotional connection, not just drive automation. Future CMOs won’t be replaced by AI. But they will be replaced by other marketers who know how to harness it.

The CMO as business leader

The CMO of the future isn’t an advertiser—they’re a business leader who thinks in growth and acts in strategy. They’re as comfortable in creative reviews as they are in boardrooms. They hire for diverse perspectives, think in sprints, learn in real-time, and lead from the front.

The title might stay the same. But the skill set? Radically different.

As this year’s Nedbank IMC Conference theme suggests, marketing is business. The question for every brand today is not just who’s leading marketing but can they lead the business forward?

At this year’s Nedbank IMC Conference, Lucky Hustle will be executing on a real-time video challenge. Catch all the action on 18 September 2025. Secure your seats now!