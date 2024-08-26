Trending
Finalists for the 2025 Women in Science Awards
This prestigious initiative has recognised and celebrated the achievements of women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) since 2003.
According to the department, SAWiSA highlights exceptional researchers, who can serve as role models for the next generation of young women and girls.
This initiative aims to inspire them to pursue careers in science. The awards are part of a broader strategy designed to transform the research and scientific landscape.
The theme for the 2025 SAWiSA event is Unpacking Stem Careers: Her Voice in Science. It aligns with global efforts to promote diversity and inclusivity in Stem by recognising the role of women in shaping scientific disciplines.
This year, 30 outstanding finalists have been selected across four categories, including Distinguished Women Researchers, Distinguished Young Women Researchers, Doctoral Fellows, and Master’s Fellows.
Their groundbreaking work spans a wide range of fields, including public health, paediatrics, inclusive innovation, gender studies, religion, and the circular economy – reflecting the depth and diversity of women’s contributions to science in South Africa.
The 2025 SAWiSA winners will be announced at a prestigious awards ceremony to be held on 21 August 2025, as part of the department's Women's Month celebrations.
This year’s ceremony will be held in Bloemfontein to reflect the department’s commitment to promoting the national visibility of the SAWiSA, and ensuring that the celebration of women in science reaches diverse regions across the country.
The award ceremony is therefore hosted in a different province every year.
The 2025 DSTI Fellowships will be named after a trailblazer from the province, Dr Ivy Matsepe-Casaburri.
Matsepe-Casaburri, born in the Free State, was one of South Africa’s most distinguished leaders in information and communications technology, education and science policy.
The department congratulates the following finalists, listed in alphabetical order by surname.
Distinguished Women and Distinguished Young Women Researchers
- Prof Jess Auerbach Jahajeeah, University of Cape Town
- Prof Jill Hanass-Hancock, South African Medical Research Council
- Prof Victoria Madden, University of Cape Town
- Prof Tebogo Mashifana, University of South Africa
- Prof Shanaaz Mathews, University of Cape Town
- Prof Zilungile Mkhize-Kwitshana, University of South Africa
- Prof Carolyn McKinney, University of Cape Town
- Prof Lucy Moleleki, University of Pretoria
- Prof Brenda Morrow, University of Cape Town
- Dr Maurine Musie, University of Pretoria
- Prof Sarojini Nadar, University of the Western Cape
- Prof Nombulelo Veronica Sepeng, University of Pretoria
- Prof Alison September, University of Cape Town
- Prof Mahloro Hope Serepa-Dlamini, University of Johannesburg
Doctoral and Master’s Fellowships
- Kimberly Christine Coetzer, Stellenbosch University
- Ruby May Davies, Nelson Mandela University
- Nadine Zeta du Piesanie, University of Pretoria
- Samantha Filby, University of Cape Town
- Nolwazi Thabile Gazu, University of South Africa
- Jaymi January, University of the Western Cape
- Duduzile Kubheka, Stellenbosch University
- Nothando Clementine Madlala, University of Mpumalanga
- Kegomoditswe Malebo, University of the Free State
- Jacqueline Maphutha, University of Pretoria
- Linda Maqutu, University of Johannesburg
- Corine Mouton, Stellenbosch University
- Phelisa Ntayiya, University of Cape Town
- Nathma Samie, University of South Africa
- Nomthandazo Precious Sibiya-Dlomo, Durban University of Technology
- Motheo Meta Tjebane, University of Johannesburg
Source: SAnews.gov.za
SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za