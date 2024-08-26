Finalists for the 2025 Women in Science Awards

As the country celebrates Women’s Month, the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) is thrilled to announce the finalists for the 2025 South African Women in Science Awards (SAWiSA).

This prestigious initiative has recognised and celebrated the achievements of women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) since 2003.

According to the department, SAWiSA highlights exceptional researchers, who can serve as role models for the next generation of young women and girls.

This initiative aims to inspire them to pursue careers in science. The awards are part of a broader strategy designed to transform the research and scientific landscape.

The theme for the 2025 SAWiSA event is Unpacking Stem Careers: Her Voice in Science. It aligns with global efforts to promote diversity and inclusivity in Stem by recognising the role of women in shaping scientific disciplines.

This year, 30 outstanding finalists have been selected across four categories, including Distinguished Women Researchers, Distinguished Young Women Researchers, Doctoral Fellows, and Master’s Fellows.

Their groundbreaking work spans a wide range of fields, including public health, paediatrics, inclusive innovation, gender studies, religion, and the circular economy – reflecting the depth and diversity of women’s contributions to science in South Africa.

The 2025 SAWiSA winners will be announced at a prestigious awards ceremony to be held on 21 August 2025, as part of the department's Women's Month celebrations.

This year’s ceremony will be held in Bloemfontein to reflect the department’s commitment to promoting the national visibility of the SAWiSA, and ensuring that the celebration of women in science reaches diverse regions across the country.

The award ceremony is therefore hosted in a different province every year.

The 2025 DSTI Fellowships will be named after a trailblazer from the province, Dr Ivy Matsepe-Casaburri.

Matsepe-Casaburri, born in the Free State, was one of South Africa’s most distinguished leaders in information and communications technology, education and science policy.

The department congratulates the following finalists, listed in alphabetical order by surname.

Distinguished Women and Distinguished Young Women Researchers

Prof Jess Auerbach Jahajeeah, University of Cape Town

Prof Jill Hanass-Hancock, South African Medical Research Council

Prof Victoria Madden, University of Cape Town

Prof Tebogo Mashifana, University of South Africa

Prof Shanaaz Mathews, University of Cape Town

Prof Zilungile Mkhize-Kwitshana, University of South Africa

Prof Carolyn McKinney, University of Cape Town

Prof Lucy Moleleki, University of Pretoria

Prof Brenda Morrow, University of Cape Town

Dr Maurine Musie, University of Pretoria

Prof Sarojini Nadar, University of the Western Cape

Prof Nombulelo Veronica Sepeng, University of Pretoria

Prof Alison September, University of Cape Town

Prof Mahloro Hope Serepa-Dlamini, University of Johannesburg

Doctoral and Master’s Fellowships