African universities urged to lead AI revolution

The Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Nomalungelo Gina, has encouraged African universities to embrace the global digital revolution by becoming creators of artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation, rather than mere consumers.

She cautioned that the erosion of local culture is a significant threat if indigenous knowledge is not integrated into new technologies.

During the opening of the University of Zululand’s (Unizulu) 4th International Education Week at the KwaDlangezwa Campus this week, which was held under the theme ’Building an African University through Collaborations and Partnerships,’ Gina emphasised that internationalisation should not compromise African identity.

This as Unizulu’s Internationalisation Office, in collaboration with the Brics Student Commission, is hosting the 4th International Education Week.

According to the university, International Education Week 2025 is more than a week of dialogue; it is a bold step toward building globally connected African universities grounded in indigenous knowledge, identity, and innovation.

The department stated that this aligns with the African Union’s Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) agenda for 2025. This agenda focuses on education and emphasises the development of human capital with skills in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (Stem).

It aims to foster innovation and promote technological adaptation to drive Africa’s transformation into a knowledge-based economy.

The agenda prioritises strengthening Stem education and digital literacy, promoting innovation and entrepreneurship, adapting existing technologies for local use, and fostering cross-sector collaboration to align STI with national development goals.

The deputy minister stated that Unizulu was the premier institution to lead in this area of meaningful work.

“We need robotics that can be fed our content and teach our children in our languages, before someone in India or China does it for us,” said the deputy minister, urging the university to lead in curating isiZulu data for generative AI.

Gina challenged South African universities, including her alma mater, Unizulu, to rise to the demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the gig economy by forging international partnerships that preserve African epistemologies while promoting global competitiveness.

Highlighting her recent attendance at a high-level African AI summit in Tanzania, she emphasised the importance of data sovereignty for Africa’s innovation future.

“If this institution is not yet grappling with the challenges of solving industry and societal problems through AI and R&D (research and development), then a fresh start is needed.”

She noted that universities across the globe are redesigning their futures, adopting online learning, accelerating industry partnerships, and contributing to national innovation systems.

She warned that institutions that fail to adapt are “digging their own graves.”

In the wake of South Africa’s Presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) and ongoing Brics STI collaborations, Gina encouraged universities to leverage new funding streams and global research networks, especially in strategic technologies.

The deputy minister’s remarks made it clear that for African universities to remain relevant and competitive, they must embrace collaboration without compromising their cultural identity.

“Relevance is the cornerstone of survival and growth. But as you collaborate, do not lose yourself,” she concluded.

International Education Week brings together local and international scholars, student leaders, and policymakers to explore global academic partnerships rooted in African identity.