Sentech to showcase digital solutions at Africa Tech Festival in Cape Town
As a leading South African broadcast signal distributor and technology solutions provider, Sentech will use this platform to highlight its latest innovation in connectivity, OTT streaming, digital infrastructure and support for enterprise transformation. Participating alongside global technology leaders and industry experts, Sentech’s involvement underscores the organisation’s commitment to shaping the future of Africa’s digital economy.
Key highlights of our participation include:
- An exhibitor presence at the Expo floor to interact with delegates, showcase technology demonstrations and engage with partners.
- Networking opportunities for Sentech executives and teams to build strategic partnerships, explore collaboration and strengthen our footprint across African markets.
- Opportunity for media engagement and access to new audiences through the event’s extensive platform of attendees and stakeholders.
“Sentech’s participation at Africa Tech Festival reflects our strategy to remain at the forefront of innovation and digital transformation in Africa,” said Tebogo Leshope, CEO of Sentech. “We look forward to connecting with industry peers, sharing insights and demonstrating how our technology is enabling change across the continent.”
