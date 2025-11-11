South Africa
ICT Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

XLinkSENTECHHOSTAFRICABluegrass DigitalMultiChoiceAdBotDomains.co.zaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Sentech to showcase digital solutions at Africa Tech Festival in Cape Town

    Sentech is excited to announce its participation at the upcoming Africa Tech Festival 2025, taking place from 10 to 13 November 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).
    Issued by SENTECH
    11 Nov 2025
    11 Nov 2025
    Sentech to showcase digital solutions at Africa Tech Festival in Cape Town

    As a leading South African broadcast signal distributor and technology solutions provider, Sentech will use this platform to highlight its latest innovation in connectivity, OTT streaming, digital infrastructure and support for enterprise transformation. Participating alongside global technology leaders and industry experts, Sentech’s involvement underscores the organisation’s commitment to shaping the future of Africa’s digital economy.

    Key highlights of our participation include:

    • An exhibitor presence at the Expo floor to interact with delegates, showcase technology demonstrations and engage with partners.

    • Networking opportunities for Sentech executives and teams to build strategic partnerships, explore collaboration and strengthen our footprint across African markets.

    • Opportunity for media engagement and access to new audiences through the event’s extensive platform of attendees and stakeholders.

    “Sentech’s participation at Africa Tech Festival reflects our strategy to remain at the forefront of innovation and digital transformation in Africa,” said Tebogo Leshope, CEO of Sentech. “We look forward to connecting with industry peers, sharing insights and demonstrating how our technology is enabling change across the continent.”

    Read more: Sentech, Tebogo Leshope
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    SENTECH
    SENTECH is a South African based digital infrastructure and content delivery company.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz