Sentech announces leadership and executive changes

Sentech is pleased to announce key leadership appointments as part of its ongoing organisational transformation. Sentech is shifting its operating model towards a business and customer focused model that is targeting to enhance strategy delivery, good governance and accountability.

Clarinda Simpson

Clarinda Simpson joined Sentech as chief financial officer (CFO). Clarinda’s appointment follows the end of term of the former CFO, Rudzani Rasikhinya, who served the organisation diligently. In addition, Sentech has reorganised its leadership structure to strengthen commercial focus and operational efficiency. The following executives have been appointed:

Flenk Mnisi - Chief commercial officer: Satellite business



Marlon Finnis - Chief commercial officer: Managed infrastructure services



Kopano Thage - Chief commercial officer: Media business



Marius Venter - Chief commercial officer: Broadband business



Nomahlubi Ogoh - Chief information officer (CIO)

These appointments form part of Sentech’s broader organisational redesign aimed at unlocking growth across its core business verticals: Media distribution, Broadband, Satellite and Managed Infrastructure, said the Sentech CEO, Tebogo Leshope.

Sentech board of directors and CEO congratulates all appointees and are confident that their expertise and leadership will be instrumental in driving implementation of the company strategy.



