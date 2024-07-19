Sentech announces leadership and executive changes
Clarinda Simpson joined Sentech as chief financial officer (CFO). Clarinda’s appointment follows the end of term of the former CFO, Rudzani Rasikhinya, who served the organisation diligently. In addition, Sentech has reorganised its leadership structure to strengthen commercial focus and operational efficiency. The following executives have been appointed:
- Flenk Mnisi - Chief commercial officer: Satellite business
- Marlon Finnis - Chief commercial officer: Managed infrastructure services
- Kopano Thage - Chief commercial officer: Media business
- Marius Venter - Chief commercial officer: Broadband business
- Nomahlubi Ogoh - Chief information officer (CIO)
These appointments form part of Sentech’s broader organisational redesign aimed at unlocking growth across its core business verticals: Media distribution, Broadband, Satellite and Managed Infrastructure, said the Sentech CEO, Tebogo Leshope.
Sentech board of directors and CEO congratulates all appointees and are confident that their expertise and leadership will be instrumental in driving implementation of the company strategy.
