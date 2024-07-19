South Africa
ICT Telecoms & Networks
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

World PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

SENTECHBET SoftwareSanlam FintechEverlyticDomains.co.zaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Sentech announces leadership and executive changes

Sentech is pleased to announce key leadership appointments as part of its ongoing organisational transformation. Sentech is shifting its operating model towards a business and customer focused model that is targeting to enhance strategy delivery, good governance and accountability.
Issued by SENTECH
8 Aug 2025
8 Aug 2025
Clarinda Simpson
Clarinda Simpson

Clarinda Simpson joined Sentech as chief financial officer (CFO). Clarinda’s appointment follows the end of term of the former CFO, Rudzani Rasikhinya, who served the organisation diligently. In addition, Sentech has reorganised its leadership structure to strengthen commercial focus and operational efficiency. The following executives have been appointed:

  • Flenk Mnisi - Chief commercial officer: Satellite business
  • Marlon Finnis - Chief commercial officer: Managed infrastructure services
  • Kopano Thage - Chief commercial officer: Media business
  • Marius Venter - Chief commercial officer: Broadband business
  • Nomahlubi Ogoh - Chief information officer (CIO)

These appointments form part of Sentech’s broader organisational redesign aimed at unlocking growth across its core business verticals: Media distribution, Broadband, Satellite and Managed Infrastructure, said the Sentech CEO, Tebogo Leshope.

Sentech board of directors and CEO congratulates all appointees and are confident that their expertise and leadership will be instrumental in driving implementation of the company strategy.

Share this article
NextOptions
SENTECH
SENTECH is a South African based digital infrastructure and content delivery company.
Related
OptionsNext
Top stories
More news
Let's do Biz