    Sentech scoops 2 prestigious awards at SABA Media Awards 2025

    Sentech, South Africa’s leading premier digital infrastructure and platform services provider and technology enabler, has proudly received two top honours at the SABA Media Awards held in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe on the 30th of October 2025. The company was recognised as Best OTT/Streaming Service (Freevision Play) and Best Technology Partner, underscoring its commitment to innovation, service excellence, and digital transformation.
    Issued by SENTECH
    10 Nov 2025
    10 Nov 2025
    Sentech scoops 2 prestigious awards at SABA Media Awards 2025

    The SABA Media Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in broadcasting, technology, and media across Africa, recognising organisations and teams that set benchmarks for quality, innovation, and impact. Sentech’s dual win reflects its continued leadership in providing cutting-edge streaming solutions and technology services that empower audiences and partners alike.

    We are honoured to receive these awards, which reflect the dedication and creativity of our entire team,” said Penny Ntuli, head of brand and communications at Sentech. “Our Media and Technology teams have worked tirelessly to deliver the solutions that connect South Africans, redefine how content is accessed, and empower our partners to thrive in a fast-evolving digital landscape. These awards reaffirm our commitment to lead with excellence, integrity, and purpose.”

    The Best OTT/Streaming Service (Freevision Play) award recognises Sentech’s pioneering approach to delivering accessible, high-quality streaming content across multiple platforms, enhancing the viewing experience for audiences nationwide. The Best Technology Partner accolade highlights the company’s role as a trusted enabler for media and broadcasting partners, providing reliable, innovative, and scalable technology solutions.

