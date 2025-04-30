Sentech Africa Tech Week Conference 2025: Not just witnessing the future – building it

Topco Media is proud to announce the return of the Sentech Africa Tech Week Conference 2025, taking place from 3 to 4 June 2025 at the prestigious Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town. As South Africa’s premier future-focused technology event, the conference is set to spotlight the powerful convergence of start-ups, industry leaders, and transformative innovations – all working together to shape a smarter, more connected continent.

We are honoured to welcome Sentech back on board as our Platinum and Naming Rights Partner for the fourth consecutive year. Their continued support is a testament to their unwavering commitment to driving innovation, expanding digital access, and championing Africa’s technological evolution. As a leader in connectivity and broadcasting infrastructure, Sentech plays a pivotal role in building the digital future of the continent.

Ralf Fletcher, CEO of Topco Media, shared his excitement for this year’s event: “There’s no sidelines in the future of tech – you’re either building it, or being left behind. At Sentech Africa Tech Week 2025, we’re giving the builders a platform. Whether you’re pitching from a garage or leading a top 500 team, this is where real innovation gets noticed, backed, and launched. Sentech gets that – that’s why they’re in. So if you’re serious about shaping Africa’s tech future, stop scrolling and start showing up.”

Penny Ntuli, head: Brand and Communications at Sentech also commented: “Our partnership with Africa Tech Week reinforces Sentech’s commitment to shaping a future-ready, digitally empowered Africa. This platform enables us to engage with changemakers, drive strategic conversations, and catalyse innovation that supports inclusive economic growth and digital sovereignty on the continent.”

This year’s programme will delve into high-impact themes such as Global Tech Alliances, LawTech’s Role in Modernising Legal Services, Digital Innovation in Agriculture, and the evolving space of Cyber Insurance. These critical topics are designed to drive conversation, foster collaboration, and unlock actionable solutions for the continent’s most pressing challenges.

The conference boasts a distinguished line-up of speakers, including:

Hon. Solly Malatsi, minister of Communications and Digital Technologies



Maha Jouini, vice president, Agence Francophone et Africaine de l’Intelligence Artificielle (AFRIA)



Akhil Boddu, co-founder and COO, Zaio Institute of Technology



Kobus Louw, founder and CEO, Digemy

One of the most anticipated features of the event is the Startup Pitching Den, where seven preselected tech startups will compete for the prestigious title of Africa Tech Week 2025 Pitching Den Champion. This dynamic platform offers entrepreneurs the unique opportunity to pitch their breakthrough ideas to a panel of esteemed investors and industry leaders — paving the way for funding and strategic partnerships.

Startups looking to make their mark are encouraged to apply by 11 May 2025 here.

The success of Sentech Africa Tech Week 2025 is made possible through the invaluable support of our sponsors and partners. We proudly acknowledge:

Platinum and Naming Rights partner: Sentech



Host City partner: The City of Cape Town



Gold sponsor and Premium Digital Partner: i-me.tech/InterviewMe Ltd



Silver sponsor: Absa



Bronze sponsors: XLink, The AdHive Group, and Africa Data Centres



Premium Showcase sponsors: GoSolr (Pty) Ltd, LexisNexis South Africa and Pula Management



Showcase Counter sponsors: Onex, Accso South Africa, 4IRI, Geeks4Learning / Reverside, Ethapath, Astraia Technology, 4IRI, Primedia Out of Home, Richen Attorneys, ZA Registry Consortium (ZARC), Desco Electronic Recyclers, and Zoho



AI Photobooth sponsor: Gold Otter Media



Lifestyle partner: Isanti Glass

For event inquiries please contact Thabiso Mohlabeng, marketing manager: Head of Strategic Partnerships | az.oc.keewhcetacirfa@gnebalhom.osibaht.



