    Primedia Broadcasting introduces Just Jazz: A 24/7 online sanctuary for jazz enthusiasts

    In a bold move to celebrate the timeless allure of jazz, Primedia Broadcasting proudly announces the launch of Just Jazz, an exclusive online channel dedicated to streaming the genre’s most captivating sounds around the clock. Available now on Primedia+, this channel invites jazz aficionados from every corner of the globe to immerse themselves in a continuous flow of smooth melodies and rich harmonies.
    8 Aug 2025
    Imagine hosting a dinner party where the ambience is elevated by the sultry sounds of saxophones and the gentle sway of swing. With Just Jazz, your guests will be enveloped in a rich tapestry of melodies that spark conversation and create unforgettable memories. Whether you’re enjoying a quiet evening at home or entertaining friends, our carefully curated playlist will set the perfect mood.

    Planning a week-end getaway? Let Just Jazz be your soundtrack as you prepare for your adventure. Fill your home with the soothing rhythms and timeless classics that will inspire you to pack your bags and hit the road, transforming your journey into a celebration of life and music.

    Or perhaps you’re on a scenic drive along the coast? With Just Jazz streaming in your car, every twist and turn on the road will be accompanied by the soulful sounds of jazz, turning an ordinary trip into an extraordinary experience.

    Curated by renowned broadcaster, CapeTalk presenter, and passionate jazz enthusiast Clarence Ford, Just Jazz features a handpicked selection of tracks that span the genre’s rich history, from timeless standards to contemporary melodies. A proud supporter of local jazz artists, Clarence brings his love for the genre to life, ensuring that listeners not only enjoy the classics but also discover new talent showcased at annual jazz festivals he stages along the West Coast and in the Southern Cape.

    “At Primedia Broadcasting, we believe in the power of music to connect, inspire, and uplift. With Just Jazz, we are not just launching a channel; we are creating a vibrant community where the rich heritage of jazz can be celebrated and shared. This platform reflects our commitment to bringing the joy of music into the lives of our listeners, allowing them to experience the beauty and creativity that jazz embodies. We invite everyone to join us on this melodious journey and let the sounds of jazz enrich their everyday moments,” says Primedia Broadcasting chief content officer, Mzo Jojwana.

    With Just Jazz, the music never stops. Access this non-stop stream anytime, anywhere, by simply downloading the Primedia+ app. Jazz lovers can indulge in their passion as long as they desire, with a playlist designed to mellow you out and lift you up.

    Tune-in today and experience the magic of jazz, only on Primedia+.

