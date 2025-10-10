South Africa
Loeries Creative Week
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Loeries Creative Week

Latest news | Galleries | www.loeries.com

VML Birdwatching at The Loeries | Episode 3: More than an awards show

The Loeries' three-year partnership with the City of Cape Town has generated R360m to the GDP of the Mother City.
Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
10 Oct 2025
10 Oct 2025
VML Birdwatching at The Loeries | Episode 3: More than an awards show

This Wednesday, 8 October, the Mayor's Brunch launched the 47th edition of The Loerie Awards and Creative Week.

Geordin Hill-Lewis, executive mayor of City of Cape Town Mayor, welcomed the creative industry to the City and commented on the positive influence of the creative indsutry ot the economic and sustainability of the City.

Sponsored by Primedia, the Mayor's Brunch and held at The Bungalow in Clifton, the event is a highlight on the Creative Week schedule. Kelvin Storie, chief commercial officer at Primedia, explains why the company sponsors the event.

Preetesh Sewraj, The Loeries CEO, explains why the Loeries is more than an awards.



For more:
Read more: Primedia, Loeries, City of Cape Town, Preetesh Sewraj, marketing awards, Danette Breitenbach, creative awards, Geordin Hill-Lewis
Share this article
NextOptions

About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
TopicsNext
Related
Top stories
More news
Let's do Biz