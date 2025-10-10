VML Birdwatching at The Loeries | Episode 3: More than an awards show

The Loeries' three-year partnership with the City of Cape Town has generated R360m to the GDP of the Mother City.

This Wednesday, 8 October, the Mayor's Brunch launched the 47th edition of The Loerie Awards and Creative Week.

Geordin Hill-Lewis, executive mayor of City of Cape Town Mayor, welcomed the creative industry to the City and commented on the positive influence of the creative indsutry ot the economic and sustainability of the City.

Sponsored by Primedia, the Mayor's Brunch and held at The Bungalow in Clifton, the event is a highlight on the Creative Week schedule. Kelvin Storie, chief commercial officer at Primedia, explains why the company sponsors the event.

Preetesh Sewraj, The Loeries CEO, explains why the Loeries is more than an awards.