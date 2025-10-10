Dumisa celebrates 13 years of faithful broadcasting

Dumisa, South Africa’s leading Christian lifestyle and Traditional Gospel channel, proudly celebrates its 13th anniversary this October.

Since its inception in 2012, Dumisa has grown into a powerful voice for African spirituality, committed to honouring and sharing authentic Christian traditions, gospel music, and culturally rooted faith content that speaks to the heart of the nation.

“For the past 13 years, Dumisa has proudly stood at the forefront of showcasing and amplifying African Christian faith through music, preaching, talk shows, and inspirational programming. We are especially proud of the role we’ve played in bringing grassroots expressions of faith, music and traditional church services to broader audiences across the country and beyond.

It has been our honour to celebrate the richness of our faith and culture, and we remain committed to uplifting the voices and stories that shape our spiritual landscape,” - Yandiswa Nkonde, head of channel

A heartfelt thank you

This milestone would not have been possible without the unwavering support of our viewers, the dedication of our stakeholders, and the belief of our clients in our vision.

To every home that welcomed Dumisa into their living rooms, to every partner who believed in our purpose, and to every story shared in faith - thank you. Your prayers, your praise, and your presence have built this platform into what it is today.

We are deeply humbled and inspired by the journey we’ve walked together, and we step forward with gratitude in our hearts and a renewed spirit of service.

Celebrate with us all month long

Throughout October, Dumisa invites all South Africans to join in the celebration - to reflect on their own spiritual journeys, to honour our shared faith, and to continue walking this path of inspiration, healing, and hope together.

Share your favourite Dumisa memories and moments using #Dumisa13Years on social media.

For media inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact:

Lerato Moseki

Marketing manager

az.oc.werbnabru@ikesoM.otareL

+27 73 334 1562



