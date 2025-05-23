One Gospel launches its first ever original kiddies edutainment show - Friends in Faith

Premiering 3 July at 3pm on DStv Channel 331

One Gospel is thrilled to announce the premiere of its very first original kiddies edutainment series, Friends in Faith, launching on Wednesday, 3 July at 3pm on DStv Channel 331. Tailored for children aged 5 to 10, this vibrant new show marks a historic milestone for the Channel as it deepens its commitment to nurturing young hearts and minds through faith-inspired storytelling.

Created and produced exclusively for One Gospel by Urban Brew Studios, Friends in Faith is a joyful, energetic series that blends education, entertainment, and Christian values in a way that’s engaging and meaningful for kids and families alike. Each episode is anchored in biblical principles - love, friendship, forgiveness, obedience, and faith - all presented through fun studio games, music, storytelling, and real-life moments with kids both in-studio and at home.

“Friends in Faith is more than a show - it’s a ministry to our youngest viewers,” said Yandiswa Nkonde, head of channel. “We’ve had tremendous success with our licensed kids’ content over the past three years, and now we are overjoyed to introduce something truly our own - content that speaks directly to the spiritual and emotional growth of children within a familiar and entertaining format.”

In keeping with its community-focused spirit, the show will welcome beloved South African personalities as special guests in various episodes, including Candice Modiselle, Dr Katlego Lekalakala, and Thando Makhaphela, who will share inspirational moments with the children on set.

Urban Brew Studios, known for its trailblazing work in children’s programming for over 30 years, brings its signature creative flair and production excellence to Friends in Faith. “Partnering with One Gospel to bring this vision to life has been a blessing,” said Urban Brew Studios, Calvin Sefala. “This is a show that will plant seeds of faith, kindness, and courage in young viewers.”

As Jesus said in Matthew 19:14, “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.” Friends in Faith stands as a living expression of this scripture - an invitation to every child to grow in God’s love.

Don’t miss the joyful premiere of Friends in Faith on Wednesday, 3 July at 3pm, only on One Gospel, DStv Channel 331.

