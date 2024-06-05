Jacaranda FM and One Gospel spread Christmas cheer across South Africa

For the first time in its 22-year history, Jacaranda FM has partnered with One Gospel to bring the warmth of the festive season into homes across South Africa.

This collaboration is set to expand the reach of the beloved SPAR 2U Carols by Candlelight, an event that began as a small benefit concert and has now become a cherished national tradition.

What started on a humble rugby field has grown to attract over 14,000 viewers both in-person and online. Last year alone, the event raised R500,000 to bring gifts to underprivileged children, truly embodying the spirit of a Christmas miracle. With this partnership, Jacaranda FM and One Gospel Dstv channel 331 aim to reach even more viewers, offering a world-class experience to celebrate the season.

“This partnership has been a joy in the making, and we’re beyond excited to have SPAR 2U Carols by Candlelight shared with One Gospel viewers," says Deirdre King, managing director at Jacaranda FM. "This is one of South Africa’s premier events, and we’re thrilled to bring it to an even wider audience.”

One Gospel will capture the magic in a beautifully produced two-part special, available for viewing between 15 and 24 December. Calvin Sefala, chief executive officer at Urban Brew Studios, expressed his enthusiasm: “Bringing this incredible production to life for a wider audience within South Africa and the SADC countries through Dstv footprint has been a privilege. We’re thrilled to be part of an event that spreads joy and unity across all of Southern Africa during the festive season. Audiences can expect a world-class show, beautifully filmed and full of moments to celebrate.”

Mark your calendars to relive the magic on One Gospel (DSTV Channel 331) as the concert rebroadcasts from 15 to 24 December; Ring in Christmas with this unforgettable celebration of love, joy, and music. Carolers from around the world will share in the ‘Home for Christmas’ theme watching One Gospel from the comfort of their homes and making memories that will last a lifetime!

