    Ravi Naidoo joins Jacaranda FM as new programming and content manager

    Jacaranda FM, one of South Africa’s largest and most successful commercial radio stations, is excited to welcome Ravi Naidoo as its new programming and content manager, effective 1 April 2025.
    Issued by Jacaranda FM
    19 Mar 2025
    19 Mar 2025
    With nearly three decades of leadership experience in South Africa’s broadcasting industry, Ravi joins a station that continues to captivate millions of listeners nationwide.

    Naidoo’s impressive career spans broadcasting, advertising, and creative content development, making him a dynamic force in the media space. He has previously occupied station management and chief creative officer roles, where he was responsible for driving innovative programming strategies and commercial success.

    More recently, he worked as strategic business development lead at Time Out South Africa, advising on content development and audience growth strategies. His expertise in music radio, listenership expansion, and delivering compelling propositions to advertisers has cemented his reputation as a visionary leader in the industry.

    Now, he returns to the airwaves at Jacaranda FM, where he will collaborate with the station’s talented team to enhance listener engagement, develop fresh content strategies, and drive audience growth.

    "Jacaranda FM is one of the country’s most iconic and influential radio stations, and I am beyond excited to be joining such a powerhouse brand. Radio has always been my passion, and I am thrilled to join the Jacaranda FM family, a station with an incredible connection to its audience and a reputation for delivering world-class content," says Naidoo. "I look forward to working alongside the talented team here to build on the station’s success and bring even more engaging, dynamic programming to listeners."

    Naidoo takes over from outgoing programming and content manager, Charlotte Kilbane, who has decided to pursue her passion for travel after a very successful tenure at the station.

    Vuyani Dombo, acting managing director of Jacaranda FM, said: "We are sad to bid farewell to Charlotte, who has been a dynamic and passionate member of the management team over the last two years. She has led the team to many awards and ratings heights, and leaves an even more empowered and successful digital team as one of her legacies. We are sure our paths will cross again and we send her off on her travels with our deep appreciation.“

    Dombo adds: “Ravi’s extensive experience, deep industry knowledge, and passion for radio make him the perfect fit for Jacaranda FM. His strategic vision and creative approach will undoubtedly take our programming even higher. Jacaranda FM continues to dominate the airwaves, and with Ravi at the helm of programming, we are set to reach even greater levels of success. We are thrilled to have him on board and look forward to the exciting journey ahead."

    Jacaranda FM has built an undeniable legacy in South African radio, consistently ranking as a top-performing station with a loyal and engaged audience. Known for its award-winning content, chart-topping music, and dynamic on-air personalities, the station has cemented its reputation as a powerhouse in commercial radio. Naidoo’s expertise, leadership, and forward-thinking approach will ensure that the station remains at the forefront of commercial radio, delivering world-class content, exceptional music, and unmatched engagement with its listeners.

    Jacaranda FM
    Jacaranda FM broadcasts at 94.2FM from Midrand, Gauteng and is one of the most popular radio stations with a substantial footprint across Mzansi. The station has the only bilingual commercial license in the country; broadcasting regionally in English and Afrikaans across Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and the North West Province.
