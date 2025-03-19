Subscribe & Follow
Jobs
- Digital Media Sales Strategist - Media Sales House Johannesburg
- Digital Sales Account Manager - Media Sales House Johannesburg
- Digital Campaign and Strategist CPT or JHB
- Content Curator Johannesburg
- Campaign Manager Cape Town
- Account Executive Cape Town
- Junior Copywriter and Proofreader Cape Town
- AM Field Sales Executive Cape Town
- Webmaster and Sales Support Pretoria
- Digital Marketing Internship - Paid Position Centurion
Dentsu Creative scores second win under Pepkor umbrella with FoneYam
With over one million customers as of November 2024, FoneYam provides affordable access to smartphones through PEP and Ackermans stores. Customers can rent smartphones with low monthly payments and have the option to purchase the device at a fair market value at the end of the rental period.
Nkanyezi Masango, chief creative officer at Dentsu Creative South Africa, shared his perspective: "The opportunity to develop a brand personality from scratch is rare. We’re thrilled to have a shot at building this brand and help embed it in South African culture."
Roxana Ravjee, chief executive officer at Dentsu South Africa, added: "With my background in this sector, I fully support FoneYam's offering, as it is a game-changer in the cellular industry. We're bringing our best talent, creativity and strategic thinking to ensure the brand reaches its full potential."
This collaboration aims to accelerate FoneYam’s mission of digital inclusion, providing South Africans with affordable smartphone technology and a seamless customer experience.
- Dentsu Creative scores second win under Pepkor umbrella with FoneYam19 Mar 10:55
- Struggling with data, budgets, and effectiveness? Discover Merkury11 Mar 08:19
- The AI revolution in search: How to stay visible in a changing digital landscape10 Mar 12:25
- Dentsu Creative South Africa enhances leadership in content with new appointments07 Mar 11:04
- Dentsu School of Influence announces 2025 cohort06 Mar 12:08
Related
Marcel Swain joins dentsu X to redefine brand engagement in South Africa 3 Mar 2025 Dentsu Creative South Africa wins Capfin account 26 Feb 2025 Dentsu X: Shaping the future of experiences 19 Feb 2025 Takalani Masikhwa appointed as head of strategy at iProspect South Africa 17 Feb 2025 Dentsu Creative Design declares war on mediocrity: Craft isn’t just a skill – it’s a revolution 14 Feb 2025 Retail details: Shoprite dominates SA sector as segmental performance becomes clear 3 Feb 2025