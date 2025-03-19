Marketing & Media Digital
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Broad MediaTenacityPRPrimedia BroadcastingeatbigfishThe Publicity WorkshopAdvertising Media ForumDNA Brand ArchitectsSAMRODomains.co.zaTopco MediaKLADUO Marketing + CommunicationsHOT 102.7FMMultiChoiceOFM RadioEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Marketing & Media Digital

    Dentsu Creative scores second win under Pepkor umbrella with FoneYam

    FoneYam, an innovative smartphone rental brand focused on bridging the digital gap, has appointed Dentsu Creative South Africa as its lead creative agency. Much like Capfin, which was also awarded to Dentsu Creative, FoneYam sits under the Pepkor umbrella.
    Issued by Dentsu
    19 Mar 2025
    19 Mar 2025
    Dentsu Creative scores second win under Pepkor umbrella with FoneYam

    With over one million customers as of November 2024, FoneYam provides affordable access to smartphones through PEP and Ackermans stores. Customers can rent smartphones with low monthly payments and have the option to purchase the device at a fair market value at the end of the rental period.

    Nkanyezi Masango, chief creative officer at Dentsu Creative South Africa, shared his perspective: "The opportunity to develop a brand personality from scratch is rare. We’re thrilled to have a shot at building this brand and help embed it in South African culture."

    Roxana Ravjee, chief executive officer at Dentsu South Africa, added: "With my background in this sector, I fully support FoneYam's offering, as it is a game-changer in the cellular industry. We're bringing our best talent, creativity and strategic thinking to ensure the brand reaches its full potential."

    This collaboration aims to accelerate FoneYam’s mission of digital inclusion, providing South Africans with affordable smartphone technology and a seamless customer experience.

    Read more: Pepkor, Nkanyezi Masango, Dentsu Creative, Roxana Ravjee
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Dentsu
    Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.
    Related
    NextOptions

    BizTrendsTV

    RAPT BizTrendsTV: Li Ndube on Afro-optimism - African growth vs Western degrowth
    Let's do Biz