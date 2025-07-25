Dentsu SSA makes real impact across Africa with One Day for Change 2025

Across sub-Saharan Africa, dentsu teams once again united through the annual One Day for Change initiative, demonstrating how a single day of purpose can create real, lasting impact. From hunger relief to mentorship and sustainability, this year’s campaign brought meaningful change to communities across the continent.

South Africa: Fighting hunger, one meal at a time

In partnership with Rise Against Hunger Africa, dentsu South Africa made an incredible impact. Teams in Johannesburg and Cape Town packed over 51,000 meals, distributed 237 boxes, and helped feed 222 children under six every day for a year. With the support of 197+ volunteers, this effort reinforced the campaign theme: “Your impact starts with a meal.”

“Each meal packed is a symbol of our commitment to inspire change, be a force for good, and make it real,” said Roxana Ravjee, CEO of Dentsu South Africa.

Mozambique: Stirring up solidarity

In Maputo, Dentsu partnered with the Makobo Platform for a master-chef solidarity soup project. A team effort of empathy and purpose reminded us that small acts like cooking a meal can build powerful bridges across social divides.

Zambia: Creativity meets circularity

Dentsu Zambia, in partnership with Primedia, transformed PVC billboards into school bags for the Home of Love orphanage. Crafted by local women and filled with supplies, this project supported education, sustainability, and women’s livelihoods. It also introduced a rotational leadership model, led by Loziwe Kancheya and Priscilla Kangwa.

Nigeria: Mentorship for the future

At Army Children Secondary School in Lagos, MediaFuse-Dentsu Nigeria launched an Advertising Career Mentorship Programme, guiding students through real career paths in creative, media, and strategy. This initiative responded to a national education gap and planted seeds for the next generation of advertising talent.

Kenya: Preparing to give gack

Though postponed, Dentsu Kenya’s planned outreach to Usikimye Home includes distributing 1,000 meals, learning materials, clothing, and hosting a medical camp. Execution is set for later this month, with preparations actively underway.

Tanzania: Teaching sustainability

In Dar es Salaam, Dentsu Tanzania visited Kisiwani and Mchangani Primary Schools, donating branded dustbins and promoting environmental awareness and cleaner school environments, inspiring young students to adopt sustainable habits.

Francophone West Africa: Compassion in action

In Senegal, the team delivered food, clothes, diapers, and essentials to children at Cité de l'Emmanuel nursery. Meanwhile in Côte d’Ivoire, meals and water were distributed to street children, turning empathy into direct impact.

One day. One continent. Many lives touched.

From reducing hunger and mentoring youth to empowering women and teaching sustainability, dentsu SSA’s One Day for Change 2025 reflects a shared commitment to community, creativity, and action. Together, we are shaping a more equitable future, one act of kindness at a time.



