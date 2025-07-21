From clicks to tills: How to drive and measure year-end sales success

Don’t let last-minute planning derail your year-end success. To truly maximise festive season sales, you need more than awareness - you need data-driven targeting, real-time measurement and full visibility into what works.

With Vicinity Media’s 1st-party, POPIA-compliant location data and Vicinity 4D Targeting, you can target audiences based on behaviour, intent, and location - then measure what they searched for on your website and which screens drove store visits and ROI.

The South African shopper is omnichannel

Despite the growth of e-commerce, most South Africans still prefer to shop in-store - researching online and then purchasing offline. In 2024, 69% of consumers said they use online platforms to check prices but complete their purchases in physical stores. Additionally, 75% prefer visiting stores in person when shopping across multiple retailers, reinforcing this ROPO (Research Online, Purchase Offline) behaviour. (Source: PwC Voice of the Consumer Survey 2024).

Advanced web analytics that goes beyond visits and views

Geolytics, Vicinity Media’s flagship data and measurement platform, transforms location data into actionable insights. With a simple website integration, Geolytics provides unmatched insight into your web audience, revealing the online behaviours that drive in-store visits:

Track campaign impact: Know if your campaign drove web traffic in key areas.

Reveal in-store drivers: See which products users viewed online before visiting a store.

Capture intent: Combine website behaviour with physical store visit data to build powerful intent profiles.

Unlock brand overlap: Discover which brands, retailers, or networks your audience engages with - online and offline.

Our retail solutions are designed to boost your ROI:

DealFeed: A dynamic, mobile-first digital catalogue that delivers personalised product offers, boosts ROI, and replaces traditional print catalogues with a smarter, more sustainable solution.

A dynamic, mobile-first digital catalogue that delivers personalised product offers, boosts ROI, and replaces traditional print catalogues with a smarter, more sustainable solution. Near Me Retargeting: Re-engage users who’ve shown interest in your brand or category on Vicinity Media’s NearMe micro app.

Re-engage users who’ve shown interest in your brand or category on Vicinity Media’s NearMe micro app. Near Me Search Ads: NearMe is a location-aware micro-app that showcases nearby products and services by category - like groceries, fashion, restaurants, fuel stations or gyms - helping users discover what’s closest to them in real time.

NearMe is a location-aware micro-app that showcases nearby products and services by category - like groceries, fashion, restaurants, fuel stations or gyms - helping users discover what’s closest to them in real time. Omnichannel + Geolytics: The powerful combination of DOOH and mobile, powered by Geolytics, gives brands a deeper understanding of their audience’s online and offline behaviour - enabling smarter campaign planning, targeting, and decision-making.

Campaigns featuring store proximity messaging performed 60% better - because relevance and convenience matter. Get ahead. Start planning now.



