Measurement that matters: Turning omnichannel campaigns into real-world results
But here’s the catch: creative execution means nothing if its impact can’t be measured.
While DOOH offers unmissable visuals and mobile brings precision targeting, it’s the data and measurement behind these campaigns that turn great ideas into real-world outcomes. True omnichannel power isn’t just about reach - it’s about results. It’s about proving what worked, where, when, and why.
A future-first omnichannel solution
Vicinity Media’s omnichannel solution combines high-impact DOOH and mobile retargeting, powered by first-party location data and our breakthrough measurement innovations - delivering a seamless, trackable customer journey.
With our global-first attribution measurement analytics, we track what matters:
1. Local Search Uplift: Measures the uplift or decline in search queries related to a campaign, tied to specific geographic locations - proving real-world consumer interest in your brand.
2. Visitability: Calculates real-world ROI by measuring if a DOOH campaign drove physical store visits - highlighting which screens influence which stores.
3. Geolytics: Our proprietary technology embedded on brand websites correlates online browsing behaviour with DOOH exposure. Identify which products resonate at specific stores or areas and which drive in-store visits - powerful insights for smarter future campaign planning.
4. NearMe: Indicates high intent from consumers looking for products or services near where they are situated.
5. Campaign Uplift: Measures the overall campaign impact by comparing key metrics during the campaign period vs. pre-campaign baselines.
Real-world campaign metrics that matter
These case studies show how Vicinity Media’s measurement innovation turns omnichannel campaigns into undeniable success stories:
Food retailer campaign | Local search uplift
A leading retailer’s hyperlocal omnichannel campaign in Gqeberha used DOOH near stores and always-on mobile ads to boost visibility and drive impact. The inclusion of DOOH led to a clear uplift in store visits and local search interest, proving the strength of omnichannel through Vicinity Media’s advanced measurement tools.
Male skin care products | Visitability
A leading men’s skincare brand used Vicinity Media’s Visitability reporting to measure real-world ROI and determine which DOOH billboard drove traffic to specific stores that stock their products.
With a simple website integration, Geolytics provided powerful insight into a multinational retail company’s online audience behaviour. The data revealed a clear uplift in visits to their kids’ clothing page when the kids clothing campaign went live on DOOH, along with a 55.80% increase in store visits uplift throughout the campaign period.
NearMe is Vicinity Media’s micro-app that helps users navigate easily using product category widgets and real-time store distance indicators. In addition to Geolytics, NearMe data was used to assess uplift in engagement with the NearMe fashion widget before and during the campaign — providing further insight into campaign impact.
Game-on tech live scoring | Campaign Uplift
The campaign delivered live, branded match updates via DOOH, paired with location targeting and mobile retargeting, to engage fans near the UCL snack sponsor’s retail locations during key football match moments.
The results spoke for themselves. Our Campaign Uplift measurement revealed a 133% increase in mobile click-through rates after DOOH ads went live.
The future is contextual
Omnichannel advertising is no longer a luxury - it’s a necessity. But for it to work, it must be contextually aware, data-driven, and built for real-time responsiveness. Vicinity Media delivers all of this, offering a platform where creative meets intelligence and visibility meets accountability.
The result? Campaigns that don’t just look good - they work.
Let’s create real-time relevance. Let’s make omnichannel truly omnipresent.
