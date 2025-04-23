Empowering women through geospatial intelligence

As we mark National Women’s Month in South Africa, it’s important that we reflect on the significant role women play in society and how we, as individuals and businesses, can contribute to advancing gender equality. Gender equality is about more than equal pay or representation in leadership. It’s about creating an ecosystem that empowers women to make informed decisions, access services, and thrive in every aspect of their lives. We believe that geospatial intelligence can be a powerful enabler of this change, writes Rochelle Mountany, CEO of AfriGIS.

In the tech and geospatial sectors, where women are still underrepresented, there is a profound opportunity to harness the power of geospatial data to drive tangible, positive change for women, particularly in South Africa. Geospatial insights can empower women by improving access to essential services such as healthcare, financial inclusion, and safety. As we aim to bridge the gender gap in tech, it’s important that we recognise how geospatial technology can be used to support women, drive social progress, and create inclusive spaces.

As the CEO of AfriGIS, I’m deeply committed myself to empowering women and promoting gender equality, both within our organisation and in the broader tech and geospatial sectors. One of my core passions is mentorship, particularly in guiding young women into careers in geospatial technology. For the past several years, AfriGIS worked closely with students at the University of Pretoria, where we introduce them to the geospatial sector through hands-on experience and internships. These initiatives help build capacity in the industry and provide young women with real exposure to the possibilities available within the field of Geographic Information Systems (GIS).

Yet, despite the great potential in the geospatial sector, many young women are unaware of the career paths open to them. This is why AfriGIS actively works to provide internships and mentorship opportunities that expose them to the vast range of roles available within GIS. We believe that by providing these opportunities and showing young women the exciting prospects within this space, we can encourage them to pursue careers that will have a profound impact on the world.

The gender gap in the geospatial sector: Unlocking opportunities for young women

The underrepresentation of women in the geospatial and tech industries is a longstanding issue. The gender gap in these sectors remains wide, with many women still unaware of the incredible career opportunities available. To address this, structured mentorship and internship programmes are essential. Exposure to GIS technology at an early stage can help change perceptions and make the sector more attractive to young women.

The reality is that there is more to be done. Encouraging women to enter and thrive in these industries requires not only mentorship but also the opportunity to gain hands-on experience. When young women are exposed to real-world applications of geospatial technology, they begin to see how this knowledge can be used to solve real problems from urban planning to improving access to vital services.

Geospatial intelligence as a tool for gender equality

Geospatial data has the power to transform lives, particularly when it comes to access to essential services. Take healthcare, for example. Access to healthcare is a fundamental need that underpins the empowerment of women. Geospatial intelligence can help identify gaps in healthcare services, especially in areas with a mainly female population or where there is a high number of single mothers. By overlaying demographic information with healthcare data, we can pinpoint regions that need additional clinics, medical services, or resources.

GIS can also enhance financial inclusion by enabling better access to banking services, micro-loans, and credit scoring. By understanding where women live and their economic needs, we can help financial institutions offer more targeted services that include previously underserved populations, such as those in rural areas or informal settlements. Geospatial technology can also support efforts to track land ownership and provide women with access to financial resources based on property ownership, an area that’s particularly crucial for women in rural areas.

Broader societal impact: Empowering women as primary decision-makers

Women are often the primary caregivers and decision-makers in their families, especially when it comes to education, healthcare, and safety. Geospatial intelligence plays a crucial role in enabling informed choices. Whether it’s finding the safest route to school or hospital, identifying accessible services, or planning infrastructure in communities, GIS can help ensure that women and families have access to the services they need to thrive.

For instance, by using GIS tools, municipalities can plan more effectively for RDP housing or public services, ensuring that developments are not only safe but sustainable. This includes identifying potential flood hazards, understanding land use and assessing access to vital services like healthcare and education.

Through these efforts, we can help ensure that women have the tools they need to make informed decisions about their lives and their families’ futures.

Building an inclusive future for women

As we continue to build a more inclusive and equitable future for women, we must not overlook the transformative role of geospatial technology in driving gender equality. Geospatial insights are not only valuable in urban planning, health, and financial inclusion. They are also critical in ensuring that women have access to the services they need for their empowerment and well-being.

At AfriGIS, we’re committed to empowering women both through our work and by actively mentoring and promoting women in the geospatial and tech sectors. The future of the industry depends on ensuring that young women have the tools, support, and opportunities they need to succeed. By breaking down the barriers and increasing access to these sectors, we can make a real, tangible difference.



