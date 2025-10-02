AfriGIS preserving South Africa’s heritage

In South Africa, location data is never neutral. It reflects centuries of history, including patterns of dispossession and exclusion. Geospatial intelligence can reveal communities historically left out of formal systems and ensure that heritage, resources, and services are extended fairly. Through the use of remote sensing, drones, and contextual mapping, previously invisible sites that range from ancestral lands to rural homesteads and community gathering points, are made visible and permanent.

“Maps are more than just coordinates – they are instruments of inclusion and recognition,” said Kshetra Govindasamy, director at Geotripz Spatial Solutions (AfriGIS). “By mapping cultural and natural heritage, we’re ensuring that communities are connected to their history, and that sites of significance are integrated into planning and development processes rather than overlooked or erased.”

The Geotripz platform visualises South Africa’s intangible and natural wealth, overlaying cultural landmarks alongside ecological sites to provide a comprehensive view of the country’s heritage landscape. This contextual insight enables sustainable development, informs conservation strategies, and supports ESG and carbon-friendly initiatives, while ensuring communities can see and interact with the heritage around them.

“Heritage preservation begins with recognition,” said Clinton Heimann, acting director-general for DLRRD and co-chair for UN-GGIM. “If a site is not documented, it is at risk of being erased by development. Geospatial intelligence makes heritage visible and permanent in the systems that guide land use and investment. From sacred landscapes to historic buildings, once they are mapped they cannot be ignored. This ensures development moves forward without wiping away identity.”

Kshetra adds: “Beyond preserving landmarks, geospatial intelligence empowers communities. When people can see and interact with their heritage through maps, it fosters pride, awareness, and a sense of belonging. This is especially critical in rural and underserved areas, where formal records often overlook culturally significant sites.”

Heimann further emphasises: “Communities draw strength from the places that hold their memory. In rural areas especially, gravesites, ancestral lands, and traditional gathering spaces carry meaning that goes beyond the physical. Using remote sensing, we can capture and protect these places with precision. When people see their heritage respected in official systems, it validates their dignity. That recognition builds trust, and trust is what binds a society together.”

Beyond safeguarding landmarks, maps serve as educational tools, allowing communities to explore their surroundings, understand their history, and participate actively in heritage preservation. In a country where underserved communities are often invisible in official records, geospatial intelligence ensures that planning and service delivery are informed, equitable, and inclusive.

“In South Africa, a map is never neutral. It is either reinforcing exclusion or helping us repair it,” concludes Heimann.

As South Africa continues to develop, it’s essential that heritage and biodiversity are preserved alongside urban growth. AfriGIS’ Geotripz platform embodies this approach, combining accurate geospatial data with contextual insights to ensure that forgotten sites are recognized, communities remain connected, and future generations inherit a well-documented and celebrated heritage.



