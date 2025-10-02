South Africa
ICT Services
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

AfriGISBizcommunity.comStoneBluegrass DigitalXLinkMoonsportEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

AfriGIS preserving South Africa’s heritage

In recognition of National Heritage Month, AfriGIS, in partnership with its Geotripz platform, is highlighting the critical role of geospatial intelligence in preserving South Africa’s cultural and natural heritage. By providing communities, government bodies, and businesses with accurate location data, the platform helps ensure that heritage sites are recognised, protected, and integrated into planning and investment decisions.
Issued by AfriGIS
2 Oct 2025
2 Oct 2025
AfriGIS preserving South Africa&#x2019;s heritage

In South Africa, location data is never neutral. It reflects centuries of history, including patterns of dispossession and exclusion. Geospatial intelligence can reveal communities historically left out of formal systems and ensure that heritage, resources, and services are extended fairly. Through the use of remote sensing, drones, and contextual mapping, previously invisible sites that range from ancestral lands to rural homesteads and community gathering points, are made visible and permanent.

“Maps are more than just coordinates – they are instruments of inclusion and recognition,” said Kshetra Govindasamy, director at Geotripz Spatial Solutions (AfriGIS). “By mapping cultural and natural heritage, we’re ensuring that communities are connected to their history, and that sites of significance are integrated into planning and development processes rather than overlooked or erased.”

The Geotripz platform visualises South Africa’s intangible and natural wealth, overlaying cultural landmarks alongside ecological sites to provide a comprehensive view of the country’s heritage landscape. This contextual insight enables sustainable development, informs conservation strategies, and supports ESG and carbon-friendly initiatives, while ensuring communities can see and interact with the heritage around them.

“Heritage preservation begins with recognition,” said Clinton Heimann, acting director-general for DLRRD and co-chair for UN-GGIM. “If a site is not documented, it is at risk of being erased by development. Geospatial intelligence makes heritage visible and permanent in the systems that guide land use and investment. From sacred landscapes to historic buildings, once they are mapped they cannot be ignored. This ensures development moves forward without wiping away identity.”

Kshetra adds: “Beyond preserving landmarks, geospatial intelligence empowers communities. When people can see and interact with their heritage through maps, it fosters pride, awareness, and a sense of belonging. This is especially critical in rural and underserved areas, where formal records often overlook culturally significant sites.”

Heimann further emphasises: “Communities draw strength from the places that hold their memory. In rural areas especially, gravesites, ancestral lands, and traditional gathering spaces carry meaning that goes beyond the physical. Using remote sensing, we can capture and protect these places with precision. When people see their heritage respected in official systems, it validates their dignity. That recognition builds trust, and trust is what binds a society together.”

Beyond safeguarding landmarks, maps serve as educational tools, allowing communities to explore their surroundings, understand their history, and participate actively in heritage preservation. In a country where underserved communities are often invisible in official records, geospatial intelligence ensures that planning and service delivery are informed, equitable, and inclusive.

“In South Africa, a map is never neutral. It is either reinforcing exclusion or helping us repair it,” concludes Heimann.

As South Africa continues to develop, it’s essential that heritage and biodiversity are preserved alongside urban growth. AfriGIS’ Geotripz platform embodies this approach, combining accurate geospatial data with contextual insights to ensure that forgotten sites are recognized, communities remain connected, and future generations inherit a well-documented and celebrated heritage.

Share this article
NextOptions
AfriGIS
We create ONE OF A KIND GEOSPATIAL SOLUTIONS. We use geospatial information science to bring information about WHERE to life across industries and in any application. This helps our clients unlock value through better business intelligence.
TopicsNext
Related
Top stories
Marketing & Media
Expand
Retail
Expand
Finance
Expand
ICT
Expand
ESG & Sustainability
Expand
Education
Expand
Entrepreneurship
Expand
Healthcare
Expand
Automotive
Expand
Agriculture
Expand
Construction & Engineering
Expand
Property
Expand
Legal
Expand
Logistics & Transport
Expand
HR & Management
Expand
Tourism & Travel
Expand
Manufacturing
Expand
Energy & Mining
Expand
Lifestyle
Expand
Let's do Biz