Turning strategy into action: How AfriGIS supports SA’s geospatial information management strategy?

Liza Nolte, new business development manager, AfriGIS

GIMS offers a unified framework that integrates key national development plans, including the National Development Plan 2030, the Medium-Term Development Plan 2024–2029, the National Spatial Development Framework, and the District Development Model. By aligning these frameworks, GIMS enables precise identification of infrastructure gaps, targeted resource allocation, and real-time monitoring of progress, ensuring that no community is left behind.

The launch of GIMS serves as a validation of the critical role spatial intelligence plays in planning, service delivery, and national development. It signals a broader shift in how government and the private sector can leverage location data to make more informed, inclusive, and proactive decisions. Increasingly, organisations across industries are recognising the strategic importance of geospatial intelligence, as reflected in the rising demand for skilled geospatial professionals.

One of the most persistent challenges in South Africa is the lack of granular, reliable, and up-to-date data, particularly in informal settlements, rapidly evolving urban areas, and rural districts. These gaps make it difficult for government and service providers to assess needs, allocate resources, or monitor progress effectively. We address these gaps at AfriGIS by providing South Africa-specific, verified geospatial intelligence, using a combination of satellite imagery, cadastral data, field verification, and advanced analytics. This creates a detailed, accurate view of settlements, infrastructure, and population dynamics, enabling municipalities and government departments to make evidence-based decisions, optimise service delivery, and ensure equitable access for all communities.

Our work demonstrates how geospatial intelligence translates into tangible outcomes. For infrastructure planning, AfriGIS provides insights that help authorities prioritise projects by identifying areas of greatest need, mapping access routes, and assessing risk factors such as flood-prone zones. This ensures that critical infrastructure, including hospitals, clinics, and schools, is located where it will have the maximum impact. In emergency response, real-time mapping of vulnerable populations, access points, and essential services enables faster, more coordinated action, reducing delays and improving outcomes for communities.

The success of GIMS relies on collaboration between government and the private sector. While government sets the strategy, the private sector brings the technology, verified data, and implementation experience required to turn vision into reality. This is where we can act as a bridge, enabling government, businesses, academia, civil society, and communities to co-create solutions. From integrating datasets across departments to developing real-time monitoring systems and applying predictive analytics for infrastructure and emergency planning, this partnership ensures that GIMS is a living, actionable system, rather than a static policy document.

A spatially intelligent state is one where decisions at every level, from national planning to local service delivery, are informed by accurate, timely, and actionable geospatial data. Infrastructure is built where it is needed most, emergency services reach vulnerable populations efficiently, and resources are allocated equitably across urban, informal, and rural areas. Businesses contribute by providing data and technological expertise, while communities provide local context and insights that ensure solutions are grounded in reality. Our experience in this area enables these collaborations, ensuring that smarter planning fosters trust and supports measurable, inclusive development outcomes.

The launch of GIMS is a historic milestone. With verified geospatial data, contextual insights, and collaborative partnerships, it’s now possible to turn national strategy into tangible improvements on the ground - enhancing service delivery, guiding infrastructure planning, and driving equitable development across South Africa.



