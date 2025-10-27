SA innovators unveil 'world’s first' sugarcane energy drink

South Africa’s sugarcane industry has unveiled Shesha, an energy drink made from juice extracted from fresh, raw sugarcane - the first of its kind in the world, according to SA Canegrowers.

Image supplied

Produced and canned in KwaZulu-Natal, Shesha is made from hand-harvested sugarcane stalks that are peeled and crushed to form the base of a naturally sweetened, fortified energy drink. No other energy drink globally is produced using this method, according to SA Canegrowers.

The initiative, led by SA Canegrowers through its subsidiary Womoba, aims to create new market opportunities for local farmers while driving economic development in rural areas.

“This is more than just an energy drink, it’s a story of South African ingenuity and resilience,” said Kiki Mzoneli, sugarcane grower and board member of SA Canegrowers.

“Every can of Shesha supports local jobs, sustains families, and strengthens rural economies in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.”

With consumers increasingly seeking healthier energy alternatives, Shesha combines sustainability and functionality. It contains 50% less caffeine than most energy drinks and leverages sugarcane’s natural antioxidants, vitamins and minerals for a more nutritious profile.

“Shesha is about doing something new and exciting with a crop we’ve known for generations,” said Higgins Mdluli, Mpumalanga grower and chairperson of SA Canegrowers.

“It’s proof that innovation can start right here at home, turning sugarcane into something fresh, relevant and proudly South African.”

Profits from Shesha will fund community projects and job creation initiatives in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga through SA Canegrowers. Representing more than 25,000 small- and large-scale growers, the organisation is working to diversify the industry beyond traditional sugar production.

Shesha is available in four flavours, Original, Lemon & Lime, Orange, and Ginger Beer, and can be purchased nationally via Takealot and Makro’s online stores, as well as at select retailers in KwaZulu-Natal.