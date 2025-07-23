Agriculture Agriculture
    New irrigation plots expand climate-smart farming in Chisumbanje

    More than 220 newly irrigated plots have been handed over to smallholder farmers in Chisumbanje, Zimbabwe, as part of an ongoing land and water development initiative aimed at increasing climate resilience and improving rural livelihoods.
    23 Jul 2025
    23 Jul 2025
    Source: Süleyman Sahan via
    Source: Süleyman Sahan via Pexels

    The project, led by bioethanol producer Green Fuel, has seen the development of 1,300 hectares of irrigated land to date, benefiting over 2,300 families. Farmers are now able to grow food and cash crops year-round, even during periods of extreme drought, thanks to drip irrigation systems, soil conservation practices, and reliable water infrastructure.

    Each of the newly allocated 0.5-hectare plots comes with access to irrigation, technical support, and inputs such as fertiliser and seed. The programme forms part of a broader goal to allocate 10% of all sugarcane development land to smallholder production.

    Sugarcane, staples and horticulture

    Of the irrigated land, 700 hectares are under sugarcane for biofuel production, while the remaining hectares are used for staple crops like maize and beans, as well as horticultural produce aimed at improving food security and household income.

    Drip irrigation systems, installed in collaboration with global irrigation firm Netafim, have led to an increase in maize yields from 1.5 to 2.5 tonnes per plot, with an additional 182 hectares earmarked for expansion.

    No-cost water access for smallholders

    The irrigation water is pumped and maintained at no cost to the farmers. In addition, Green Fuel has restored over 1,700 hectares of irrigation schemes in surrounding areas, including Middle Sabi and Mutandahwe, benefiting more than 2,300 farmers.

    Upgrades have included rehabilitating canals, installing new boreholes, and reconstructing pumping systems, with a dedicated water engineering team overseeing ongoing maintenance.

    Commercial diversification taking root

    Some farmers have begun cultivating bananas under contract for export markets, demonstrating the potential for diversification and commercial growth.

    The programme is underpinned by the WaterWise farming approach, promoting sustainable water use, soil management, and long-term infrastructure maintenance to adapt to the region’s challenging climate.

    Agribusiness, drip irrigation, sustainable agriculture, smallholder farmers, sugarcane, maize yields, rural farming, climate-smart farming
