Virgin Atlantic boosts CPT route with 17,000 extra seats and US links

Virgin Atlantic will extend its Cape Town to London Heathrow seasonal route for the 2025/2026 period, adding more than 17,000 seats. The service will operate from 13 October 2025 to 19 April 2026, with overnight flight times scheduled to allow same-day onward connections to US destinations via Heathrow.

Source: Supplied

Double overnight schedule boosts comfort, connections

From 26 October 2025 to 28 March 2026, the route will operate a double overnight schedule, with timings aligned to Virgin Atlantic’s Johannesburg flights to connect travellers from across South Africa.

• VS 478 departs London Heathrow at 10.30pm, arriving in Cape Town at 12.10pm (+1)

• VS 479 departs Cape Town at 9.55pm, arriving in London Heathrow at 7.45am (+1)

A seasonal Easter extension will run from 29 March to 19 April 2026, with daily flights continuing beyond the main schedule.

The service will be operated by Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, offering Upper Class, Premium, and three Economy options: Light, Classic, and Delight.

All cabins include in-seat entertainment and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Seamless connections to the US

Marc Harding, country manager for Virgin Atlantic in South Africa, said: "We’re incredibly proud to be enhancing our Cape Town service with an extended season, more convenient overnight flight times, and additional capacity.

"Not only will these changes give customers more seats, more flexibility, and even better connections through Heathrow, but Cape Town travellers will now be able to seamlessly connect onto all of our US destinations – including New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and Orlando – making it easier than ever to travel between South Africa, the UK, and the United States."

The announcement follows the 2024/2025 season and includes plans to maintain regular flights between Cape Town and London.