SA poultry sector demands urgent revocation of US import quota

The South African poultry industry has called for urgent clarification from Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Tau regarding recent developments in the country's poultry trade agreement with the United States.

In a media release issued on 30 July, the industry expressed concern over the Minister’s statement a day earlier, in which he reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to concluding a trade deal with the US. The statement referenced agricultural market access, including “simplifying of US poultry exports under the 2016 tariff rate quota and unlock approximately $91m in trade."

No consultation with local industry

According to the industry, the reference to poultry exports is vague and has left local producers without a clear understanding of what was agreed during the reported negotiations. Despite the significant implications for local poultry businesses, no formal consultation has taken place.

The industry said it had met with Minister Tau on 16 May 2025, where it requested that:

• The Minister engage directly with industry stakeholders before making any trade commitments;

• The US poultry import quota – previously 65,000 tonnes and now reportedly increased to 72,000 tonnes – be revoked, as it allows tariff-free imports despite ongoing anti-dumping concerns.

To date, the industry says it has received no formal response from the Minister or the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition.

Calls for immediate action

With limited or no access for South African poultry exports into the US market, the industry says the existing import quota arrangement remains one-sided and unfair.

In light of this, the South African poultry sector is:

• Demanding immediate clarification from Minister Tau on the contents and commitments outlined in the 29 July release;

• Calling for the urgent revocation of the U.S. poultry import quota, which it argues undermines local producers and cannot be justified without reciprocal trade terms.

The industry has reiterated its willingness to engage constructively with the Department and urged the Minister to uphold transparency and consultative processes in trade negotiations that materially affect local sectors.