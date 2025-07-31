South Africa
Agriculture Agribusiness
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

World PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

SappiEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Agriculture’s tariff concerns – cautious reaction to interest rates

    Today’s South African Reserve Bank (SARB) interest rate decision on 31 July 2025 will be cautiously reacted to by the agricultural sector amid the looming deadline of the 30% tariff policy on all SA exports to the United States.
    Paul MakubeBy Paul Makube
    31 Jul 2025
    31 Jul 2025
    Source: ©Kostic Dusan via
    Source: ©Kostic Dusan via 123RF

    While South Africa’s agriculture outlook has remained positive, tariff concerns and the current battle with biosecurity are likely to dampen optimism in the agriculture sector about the business conditions in the country.

    Notwithstanding the current tariff policy and biosecurity issues, the most recent interest rate decisions is a welcome reprieve for farmers in terms of reduced debt servicing costs following the drought-induced agriculture contraction across key industries in 2024 that caused financial vulnerabilities by eroding profit margins.

    Total agriculture debt increased by 67% in the past ten years with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.

    Furthermore, positive interest rate decisions have helped ease pressure on profit margins and further spurred investment recovery in the sector as output rebounds on the back of favourable production conditions.

    Risks to export fruit sectors

    However, this could be outweighed by the potential of severe financial losses and job cuts in the citrus, especially in the Western and Northern Cape provinces, macadamia, and other export fruits, should the country not reach a favourable trade agreement with the US.

    In terms of the near-term outlook, the foot and mouth disease (FMD) induced increase in meat price inflation, which can have an impact on inflation in general, as well as uncertainty around growth exports, are all weighing heavily on farming margins in the next six months.

    Read more: Agribusiness, agriculture industry, biosecurity, Paul Makube, animal health, South Africa agriculture, agroprocessing, agriculture news
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Paul Makube

    Paul Makube is Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB.
      Related
      OptionsNext
      Top stories
      More news
      Let's do Biz