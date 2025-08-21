Subscribe & Follow
Why more farmers in SA are turning to netting for crop success
“With volatile weather conditions, including more intense rainfall, flooding, windstorms, and spells of extreme heat, crop protection with netting structures is becoming increasingly important,” Abeln said. “Farmers investing in netting are reporting yield increases of 10 to 15% on certain crops. Netting also increases the pack-out percentages.”
Adoption surges across farms
Agrimark reported involvement in netting installations across 1,500 hectares last year, with quotations on an additional 1,000 hectares. Adoption is growing as farmers reinvest after challenging seasons.
“Since Covid-19, many wine farmers were stuck in survival mode and unable to reinvest in their operations. Last year also brought difficult agricultural conditions. But this year, improved conditions suggest that grape yields will increase by 11% compared to the previous season.
"And when there’s optimism in the sector and producers begin seeing returns, they tend to start spending again on capital improvements like netting,” Abeln explained.
Planning and long-term strategy
Netting infrastructure is capital-intensive, making long-term planning and financing critical. “Many producers are already planning three years in advance for new hectares to be covered by netting,” he said.
Farmers are also aligning netting investments with cultivar selection and market demands. “It’s not just about maximising yields,” Abeln said.
“It’s also about reducing input costs and planting cultivars that meet consumer demand. If you’ve got the right cultivar, it makes sense to protect that investment. For premium-grade production, netting is becoming non-negotiable.”
Maintenance matters
Netting structures require regular inspections to prevent deterioration, with wind damage a particular concern. “Without regular – ideally quarterly – inspections, the structure can quickly deteriorate. Proactive maintenance saves labour and costs down the line,” Abeln said.
Abeln added that younger farmers prefer streamlined solutions that allow them to focus on core operations rather than coordinating multiple suppliers and quotes.
