Canola yields soar, boosting confidence in SA’s agriculture

South Africa’s canola sector is on track for another record-breaking harvest, with 2025 projections indicating a 10–15% increase over last year.

According to the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa, 2024 saw a 25% surge in production, marking the biggest harvest ever recorded. Strong yields, innovative processing, and zero-waste practices are driving optimism among farmers, processors, and the wider agricultural community.

"We’re seeing unprecedented growth,” says Morne Botes, commercial director at Southern Oil. "This harvest is more than just a record - it’s a sign of the sector’s resilience, sustainability, and potential. From seed to final product, nothing goes to waste."

Harvested in October and November, canola seeds are graded, stored, and transported to production facilities where they are cleaned, crushed, and processed, separating oil and protein meal with minimal waste.

Maximising outputs

“On average, 42–44% of the seed is oil, and 56% becomes a protein-rich meal,” adds Botes. The outputs feed into key sectors:

• Retail: Refined canola oil is used in cooking oils, mayonnaise, sauces, and dressings, supplying local retailers and brands such as B-Well.

• Animal feed: Remaining meal and oil serve as high-value components in animal feed, providing protein, fibre, and essential amino acids for dairy and poultry production.

Processing innovation strengthens SA’s position

"Canola has also become a big contributor to dairy and poultry production, leading to an increase in yield," says Botes. "Moreover, local processors like Southern Oil, for example, have gained a competitive edge over imported alternatives by investing in advanced machinery such as high-efficiency vegetable oil crushers.

"This enhances processing capabilities, reduces waste, and improves the quality of both oil and protein meal – strengthening South Africa’s position in the global agri-processing landscape."

Sustainable farming practices

Canola farming contributes positively to soil health through crop rotation. As a nitrogen fixer, it replenishes the soil, making fields more fertile for subsequent crops.

Zero-waste operations at production facilities ensure every component of the canola seed is used, reused, or upcycled, reinforcing circular economy principles.

Growing local supply and partnerships

Rising demand for locally produced, sustainable ingredients has enabled the canola industry to scale rapidly. "Key partnerships, like that between Southern Oil and Woolworths, for example, have helped expand canola’s footprint in food innovation and sustainability, with products that reflect growing consumer demand for healthier, traceable and ethically produced ingredients," says Botes.

"With just two months until the 2025 harvest begins, expectations are high – and the momentum is unmistakable.

"Canola is not only delivering record yields, but it is also slowly reshaping the future of South African agriculture, driving sustainable practices, strengthening local economies, and delivering products that consumers trust," concludes Botes.