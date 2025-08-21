Subscribe & Follow
Jobs
- Agri Personnel Cape Town
Beyond the harvest: why funeral cover counts
For many farm workers, funeral costs are an overwhelming burden. Funerals are deeply significant in South African culture, but they come with urgent expenses that families often can’t cover on their own. Without support, a family may face impossible choices, such as taking on debt, delaying burials, or going without essentials in the days that follow.
That’s where Simply’s Funeral Cover makes a real difference.
What Simply funeral cover does
With payouts ranging from R5,000 to R100,000, Simply’s Funeral Cover provides fast, practical support when it’s needed most. Claims are paid within 48 hours of receiving documents, meaning that families don’t have to wait or struggle to bury their loved ones with dignity.
Importantly, cover can extend beyond employees to include their spouses and children under 21. If a worker passes away, their family remains covered for six months at no extra cost. For farms where employees often live with their families on-site, this benefit can be life-changing.
There’s even a body repatriation benefit, helping families bring loved ones home if they pass away far from where they’ll be laid to rest.
Why it matters
Farm work is demanding, physical, and sometimes dangerous. For workers and their families, one sudden event can mean both emotional devastation and financial crisis. Funeral Cover doesn’t remove the grief, but it lightens the financial load. It gives families space to mourn without the added weight of urgent costs.
For farmers, offering funeral cover to workers is more than an act of compassion – it’s also good business. Workers who feel valued and supported are more loyal, more productive, and more likely to stay through the tough seasons. And in farming communities, word travels fast. A reputation for looking after your people builds trust, respect, and goodwill that money can’t buy.
Designed for farmers
Simply understands that not every farm runs on a neat payroll system. That’s why the cover is flexible, whether wages are paid in cash, EFT, or another method. Signing up is quick, digital, and backed by a support team that speaks your language.
At its heart, Simply’s Funeral Cover is about more than policies and payouts. It’s about people. It’s about saying to your workers: “You matter. Your family matters. We’ve got your back”.
Meet Simply at Nampo Cape
This September, Simply will be at Nampo Cape, stand 64 in the BKB Hall. If you’re attending, come by to learn more about how Funeral Cover and other staff benefits can work for your farm. The Simply team will be on hand to answer questions, share real stories, and show you just how easy it is to start protecting your workers and their families.
Because on a farm, looking after people is as important as looking after the land.
- Beyond the harvest: why funeral cover counts21 Aug 12:04
- Beyond benefits: Why staff wellness starts with security14 Jul 14:16
- Simply brings essential funeral cover to farm workers at Nampo 202504 Jun 15:51
- Simply Boer at Nampo 2024 offering affordable cover for farm workers17 Sep 14:47
- Streamlining staff cover: Simply financial services and PaySpace's game-changing integration13 Aug 16:16
Related
Woolies announces a retail first: Life-changing benefits for thousands of employees 1 Aug 2025 HR needs to adapt employee tech to reach the deskless workforce 26 May 2025 Future of employee benefits: Custom insurance solutions for diverse teams 11 Feb 2025 Fair pricing essential for smallholder farmers to tackle global food challenges 20 Jan 2025 Why customised benefits are key to top talent acquisition and retention 10 Dec 2024 Streamlining staff cover: Simply financial services and PaySpace's game-changing integration 13 Aug 2024