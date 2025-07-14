Beyond benefits: Why staff wellness starts with security

It’s your team that keeps things ticking. They’re the ones who are showing up in good times and bad, solving problems, taking care of customers, and bringing your vision to life. Whether you're running a factory floor, a logistics operation, a retail business or a small office team, one truth holds steady: your people are your backbone.

Corporate Wellness Week, observed in early July across South Africa, is a time to reflect on that. A time to pause and ask: How well are we really supporting the humans behind the job titles?

Wellness isn’t just yoga and fruit bowls. It’s about real-life security. And one of the most powerful (and often overlooked) ways to promote staff well-being is by making sure your people are protected when life throws the unexpected their way.

A simple step that speaks volumes

That’s where Simply’s flexi staff cover comes in. It’s a group insurance policy built for South African businesses who want to offer more than just a salary slip. With three core risk benefits and a built-in employee assistance programme (EAP), it’s an affordable, practical way to look after your team’s well-being – physically, emotionally, and financially.

Life happens. Employees get sick. Families face loss. Unexpected costs land without warning. In moments like these, having meaningful cover in place can be the difference between a family spiralling into crisis and finding their feet again.

What’s included?

Funeral cover provides fast, reliable support, with between R5,000 and R100,000 paid out within 48 hours of receiving documents. Employers can choose whether to include just the employee or also their spouse and children under 21. If the employee passes away, their family stays covered for another six months at no extra cost. The policy also includes a body repatriation benefit, helping families bring loved ones home.

Life cover gives a lump sum payout to the employee’s nominated beneficiaries if they pass away - anywhere from R50,000 to R2.5m, either as a flat amount or a multiple of their annual salary. There’s also a R3,000 grocery benefit paid immediately alongside the claim, so their family can stay afloat in those first difficult days.

Occupational disability cover is there if a staff member becomes permanently unable to do their job. Like life cover, it’s a once-off payout ranging from R50,000 to R2.5m. That money can help with medical costs, support the transition to a new lifestyle, or simply keep food on the table.

Together, these aren’t just benefits. They’re safety nets. They’re about giving your staff peace of mind that if something goes wrong, they and their families won’t be left behind.

Wellness you can access, 24/7

But it doesn’t stop there. With Simply’s flexi staff cover, employees also get access to a 24/7 employee assistance programme (EAP).

This programme connects your staff to:

A 24-hour call centre with a “please call me” option and WhatsApp support



Professional counsellors offering help with trauma, anxiety, depression, HIV, and more



Over 800 qualified, multi-lingual therapists across Southern Africa



Online workshops for mental health and HR support at no additional cost

Whether someone is struggling with grief, work stress, or something deeply personal, they don’t have to do it alone.

Built for business, not bureaucracy

Simply has thought about the admin, too.

They handle the heavy lifting when it comes to collecting employee data like family details, beneficiary nominations and underwriting info, saving employers hours of back-and-forth compared to traditional providers. You’ll still need to encourage your staff to submit what’s needed, but Simply’s system makes the process as painless as possible.

And if you use Payspace, SimplePay, Labournet or Sage300, there’s even payroll integration, which means:

Your cover updates automatically when staff join, leave or get raises



You don’t need to manually adjust your policy



Getting a quote or signing up is as quick as logging in

It’s group cover, but smarter.

When wellness gets real

Talk of 'corporate wellness' can sometimes feel hollow, especially in industries where staff face real-world risks. But offering meaningful insurance is one of the most concrete ways to show your team that their lives, their families, and their futures matter.

In one case from a client in the retail sector, a long-serving employee passed away unexpectedly. Within days, the family received the funeral payout and grocery benefit, which allowed them to cover immediate costs and organise the memorial with dignity. Later, the life cover payout helped settle debts and pay for a child’s school fees.

It didn’t erase the loss, but it softened the blow. It offered breathing space, and it showed that the employer cared, not just in words, but in action.

More than a policy

At its core, Simply’s flexi staff cover is about showing up for your team when it counts. It’s about building trust, retention, and resilience in your workforce. And it’s about doing the right thing, for your people and your business.

So as we mark another Corporate Wellness Week, ask yourself: what kind of workplace do you want to build?

Because fruit bowls are nice. But safety nets change lives.