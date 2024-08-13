Finance Financial Services
Financial Services Company news South Africa

    Streamlining staff cover: Simply financial services and PaySpace's game-changing integration

    13 Aug 2024
    Simply Financial Services announces a recent partnership with PaySpace, a top-notch payroll solutions provider. This collaboration makes it easier than ever to buy staff cover and manage employee data. As employees come and go, policies stay current without any extra hassle.
    Simply Financial Services is all about making employee benefits simple and accessible for businesses of any size. One of the first to jump on board with this integration is Bootlegger, a popular coffee chain in South Africa. Thanks to PaySpace, Bootlegger has rolled out Simply Staff Cover for their team. The process of purchasing cover and keeping employee information updated has been a breeze, giving Bootlegger flexible coverage for all their staff without the usual administrative headaches.

    This integration takes the complexity out of managing staff cover, so businesses can focus on what they do best while ensuring their employees are protected. Bootlegger’s positive experience showcases just how effective and efficient this integration is.

    Here’s what businesses can expect from the PaySpace integration:

    • Easy staff cover purchase: Employers can buy staff cover directly through the payroll system, no need to juggle multiple platforms.
    • Effortless employee data management: Employee data updates automatically, keeping policies accurate as staff changes.
    • Simplified admin tasks: Automation saves time and cuts down on administrative work.

    Bootlegger’s story highlights the real benefits of this partnership. Their employees now enjoy the security of Simply Staff Cover, giving them financial peace of mind. The positive feedback from Bootlegger’s team shows just how valuable this coverage is. “Integrating our payroll with Simply Staff Cover through PaySpace has been a game-changer for us,” said Grant Lloyd, financial operations manager at Bootlegger. “The process was smooth and efficient, and our staff appreciate the added security of knowing they are covered.”

    To hear more about Bootlegger’s experience, check out their story in this video: The Bootlegger-Payspace-Simply story

    Simply Financial Services is committed to providing innovative solutions that improve business operations and employee welfare. This partnership with PaySpace is a big step in making staff cover more accessible and easier to manage.

    For more information, visit www.simply.co.za.

    Simply is an authorised FSP 47146. Products are insured by Old Mutual Alternative Risk Transfer Limited, a licensed life insurer.

    Simply Financial Services
    Simply offers great value life, disability and funeral cover combos, with a quick online sign-up at Simply.co.za. For you, your domestic worker and your business employees. No bloods, instant cover, all online.
