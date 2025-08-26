Why employee benefits are good for people (and for business)

Every business, no matter the industry, has one thing in common: people. They’re the ones who keep production lines moving, client calls answered, deliveries on time, and systems running. And when those people feel supported, businesses thrive.

That’s why employee benefits are no longer “nice-to-haves.” They’re fast becoming essential – not just for the wellbeing of workers, but for the resilience of businesses.

The cost of doing nothing

When employees feel undervalued or unsupported, it shows up quickly in the workplace. You may see:

Higher staff turnover.



More absenteeism.



Lower productivity.

For businesses, these challenges translate into real costs, like lost institutional knowledge, recruitment and training expenses, disrupted workflows, and in some cases, reputational damage.

On the other hand, when employees feel cared for, loyalty increases, absenteeism drops, and teams are more engaged. Benefits that meet real human needs make all the difference.

Cover that works for every worker

Simply’s Flexi Staff Cover was designed with South African businesses in mind, from factories to offices, construction sites to call centres. It’s practical, affordable, and flexible, offering a seamless way to provide workers with the protection they need.

The cover can be customised to include a mix of:

Life cover: A once-off payout (from R50,000 up to R2.5m) that supports employees’ families if they pass away.



Occupational disability cover: Protection if an accident or illness prevents an employee from returning to work.



Funeral cover: Fast payouts within 48 hours to ease the immediate financial pressure of saying goodbye with dignity.

These benefits are more than just policies. They’re lifelines for families when the unexpected happens.

Beyond cover: real support for real life

Workplace stress and trauma affect every industry, and they don’t stop at the office door. That’s why Simply includes 24/7 access to professional counselling and support services. for employees and their families.

Whether it’s a warehouse worker dealing with an accident on site, or a call centre agent facing burnout, professional counselling provides support when it matters most. For employers, that means healthier, more resilient teams who feel they don’t have to carry life’s toughest moments alone.

Easy for employers, seamless for HR

One of the biggest barriers to offering benefits is the admin. Traditional group schemes often mean mountains of paperwork, complicated processes, and rigid payroll systems.

Here’s how Simply makes it easy:

Seamless payroll integration with existing systems.



No red tape: fully digital onboarding and claims.



Flexible payment options for businesses without a formal payroll.

In other words: cover that’s as simple for employers as it is meaningful for employees.

Why it matters for business

Beyond compassion, there’s a strong business case for investing in employee benefits. One of the most significant advantages is retention. Workers who feel supported and cared for are more likely to stay with an employer, which reduces costly turnover and the disruption that comes with constantly replacing and retraining staff.

Benefits also play a powerful role in engagement. When employees know that their wellbeing is a priority, it builds trust, and that trust often translates into higher motivation and productivity. Teams who feel valued are more committed, more focused, and more willing to go the extra mile.

Reputation is another important factor. In industries where competition for talent is fierce, businesses that are known for looking after their people stand out. Offering meaningful benefits is a way to differentiate yourself as an employer of choice, attracting skilled individuals who want to build their careers in a supportive environment.

Research consistently shows that employee wellbeing is directly linked to business performance. The companies that thrive are those that treat people as their greatest asset – because they are.

Building stronger businesses, one team at a time

Every employee has a story, a family, and a future. Offering cover and counselling is more than a compliance box to tick – it’s a way to show that those stories matter.

With Simply’s Flexi Staff Cover, protecting your people doesn’t mean adding complexity. It means making a straightforward choice that’s good for employees, good for HR, and good for business.



