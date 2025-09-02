Protecting the people who keep your business moving

Behind every construction project, every delivery, every trip, every engineered solution – there are employees. They’re the ones who put on hard hats before sunrise, climb into trucks for long hours on the road, serve travellers with a smile, or work late to make sure deadlines are met.

These people are the backbone of South Africa’s economy. And when life throws them unexpected challenges, the impact is felt not just in their families, but across entire businesses and industries.

That’s why providing employee benefits isn’t only about compassion – it’s also about building stronger, more resilient teams.

Cover that matters in real life

Simply’s Flexi Staff Cover was designed with South African businesses in mind – especially those with blue-collar workers who keep operations running day in and day out. It’s a practical, flexible group cover solution that combines:

Life cover: A once-off payout of between R50,000 and R2.5m if an employee passes away, helping their families stay afloat financially.

Occupational disability cover: Protection if a worker is permanently unable to do their job due to an accident or illness.

Funeral cover: A fast payout (within 48 hours) to cover funeral costs, ensuring families can say goodbye with dignity and without sudden debt.

These aren’t abstract benefits. They’re financial safety nets that help families survive the unthinkable.

Support beyond policies

Life’s challenges don’t stop at the factory gate or the office door. That’s why Simply includes 24/7 access to professional counselling and support services. for employees and their families.

For a construction worker injured on site, a truck driver dealing with long-haul fatigue, or a tourism employee navigating high-pressure seasons, professional counselling offers vital support. For businesses, it means healthier, more resilient teams who don’t have to face life’s hardest moments alone.

Simple for businesses, powerful for people

One of the biggest barriers to offering employee benefits has always been the admin. Traditional schemes can be complicated, slow, and paperwork-heavy.

Here’s how Simply removes that barrier:

Digital sign-up means no red tape.



Flexible payroll options work for both formal and informal payment systems.



Fast claims processing ensures help reaches families when they need it most.

This is cover that fits seamlessly into the rhythm of busy industries, without slowing down operations or adding unnecessary complexity for HR and management.

Why it matters for business

Looking after your people isn’t only an act of care – it’s a smart business decision. Teams that feel secure are less likely to leave, which means fewer recruitment headaches and less time lost to training replacements. With the right benefits in place, absenteeism is reduced, morale improves, and businesses keep hold of the skills and experience that keep things running smoothly.

In industries built on trust (whether you’re constructing buildings, transporting goods, or welcoming travellers), how you treat your workforce shapes your reputation. Employers who are known for standing by their people earn not just loyalty from staff, but also respect from clients, partners, and communities.

Building a stronger future together

Behind every payslip is a person with dependents, dreams, and daily pressures. Providing life, disability, and funeral cover, along with round-the-clock counselling, is a way of acknowledging that reality. It tells your employees: “You matter to us, and so does your family.”

With Simply’s group cover, this kind of care doesn’t come with layers of complexity. It’s straightforward, flexible, and designed for the needs of South African businesses.

Simply in an authorised FSP 47146.

Hollard Life Assurance Company Limited (Reg No. 1952/003004/06), a Licensed Life Insurer and an authorised Financial Services Provider. Terms and conditions apply.



