Finance Financial Services
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Simply Financial ServicesSAICAAsk AfrikaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Financial Services Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Secure your workforce’s future: Simply Staff Cover now integrated with Sage

    Issued by Simply Financial Services
    2 Aug 2024
    2 Aug 2024
    Simply Financial Services is excited to announce the launch of Simply Staff Cover on the Sage marketplace. This innovative integration allows employers to sign up their staff for flexible cover in just 10 minutes, seamlessly integrating employee data with a single click.
    Secure your workforce&#x2019;s future: Simply Staff Cover now integrated with Sage

    Simply Staff Cover offers a straightforward, digital sign-up process, providing life, disability, and funeral cover for employees. Employers can now effortlessly ensure the financial security of their workforce, addressing key concerns such as occupational disability and family funeral costs. “In today’s fast-paced business environment, employers need efficient and reliable solutions to support their staff,” said Anthony Miller, CEO of Simply Financial Services. “Our partnership with Sage makes it incredibly easy for businesses to provide essential coverage, enhancing employee well-being and loyalty.“

    Key benefits of Simply Staff Cover:

    • Life Cover: Up to R2.5m
    • Disability Cover: Up to R2.5m
    • Funeral Cover: Up to R50,000

    This integration with Sage not only simplifies the sign-up process but also ensures that employee data is securely and accurately transferred, reducing administrative burdens and potential errors. Employers can now focus on what matters most – running their business – while knowing their staff are protected. “The integration with Sage is a game-changer,” added Miller. “It allows for a quick, hassle-free setup, ensuring that businesses of all sizes can offer their employees the financial protection they deserve.”

    About Simply Financial Services

    Simply Financial Services is dedicated to providing simple, cost-effective insurance solutions that address the real needs of employees and their families. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Simply continues to lead the way in making insurance accessible and affordable.

    For more information about Simply Staff Cover and to get started, visit the Sage Marketplace.

    Simply is an authorised FSP 47146. T&Cs.
    Products insured by Old Mutual Alternative Risk Transfer Limited, a licensed life insurer.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Simply Financial Services
    Simply offers great value life, disability and funeral cover combos, with a quick online sign-up at Simply.co.za. For you, your domestic worker and your business employees. No bloods, instant cover, all online.
    Related" >

    Related

    Hollard makes strategic investment in Simply to drive digital growth
    Simply Financial ServicesHollard makes strategic investment in Simply to drive digital growth
    7 Nov 2023
    Simply Staff Cover gives financial security to small business employees
    Simply Financial ServicesSimply Staff Cover gives financial security to small business employees
    14 Sep 2021
    Insurance pioneers partnership offers best of breed financial wellness for ordinary South Africans
    Simply Financial ServicesInsurance pioneers partnership offers best of breed financial wellness for ordinary South Africans
    16 Jul 2019
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz