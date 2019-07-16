Secure your workforce’s future: Simply Staff Cover now integrated with Sage

Simply Financial Services is excited to announce the launch of Simply Staff Cover on the Sage marketplace. This innovative integration allows employers to sign up their staff for flexible cover in just 10 minutes, seamlessly integrating employee data with a single click.

Simply Staff Cover offers a straightforward, digital sign-up process, providing life, disability, and funeral cover for employees. Employers can now effortlessly ensure the financial security of their workforce, addressing key concerns such as occupational disability and family funeral costs. “In today’s fast-paced business environment, employers need efficient and reliable solutions to support their staff,” said Anthony Miller, CEO of Simply Financial Services. “Our partnership with Sage makes it incredibly easy for businesses to provide essential coverage, enhancing employee well-being and loyalty.“

Key benefits of Simply Staff Cover:

Life Cover: Up to R2.5m



Disability Cover: Up to R2.5m



Funeral Cover: Up to R50,000

This integration with Sage not only simplifies the sign-up process but also ensures that employee data is securely and accurately transferred, reducing administrative burdens and potential errors. Employers can now focus on what matters most – running their business – while knowing their staff are protected. “The integration with Sage is a game-changer,” added Miller. “It allows for a quick, hassle-free setup, ensuring that businesses of all sizes can offer their employees the financial protection they deserve.”

About Simply Financial Services

Simply Financial Services is dedicated to providing simple, cost-effective insurance solutions that address the real needs of employees and their families. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Simply continues to lead the way in making insurance accessible and affordable.

For more information about Simply Staff Cover and to get started, visit the Sage Marketplace.

Simply is an authorised FSP 47146. T&Cs.

Products insured by Old Mutual Alternative Risk Transfer Limited, a licensed life insurer.



