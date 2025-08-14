From billboards to big brands: How Lesedi Mnisi is redefining OOH advertising at Kena Outdoor

Meet the account manager at Kena Outdoor, Lesedi Mnisi who is proving that the real power behind out-of-home lies in the storyteller who brings brands to life.

Lesedi Mnisi, account manager at Kena Outdoor

In out-of-home (OOH) advertising, where competition is measured in square metres and seconds of audience attention, success depends on more than great locations it takes vision, grit, and a knack for turning ideas into influence. At Kena Outdoor, Lesedi Mnisi embodies all three.

“I sell dreams, I make people happy. My job is to take a client’s vision and make it visible, tangible, and effective.” says Lesedi Mnisi. That visibility, she explains, doesn’t happen by accident. “People think it’s just lunches with clients and socialising at events. The reality is hours of strategising, aligning multiple stakeholders, and balancing brand objectives with the business of billboards. Precision is everything.”

The big break: A national statement for Assupol

Mnisi’s first major test came with Assupol’s national brand takeover – a campaign that would stretch her skill set and prove her strategic value. Rolling out across multiple provinces, the project demanded meticulous planning: mapping high-impact billboard sites, negotiating prime placements, and ensuring every visual touchpoint told the same cohesive brand story.

Image: Wall wrap | Location: Opposite Max’s Lifestyle in Umlazi | Size: 6m x 4m

When asked about her experience on this national takeover, Mnisi relates: “We had to orchestrate a consistent national narrative that made Assupol impossible to miss.” The results spoke volumes: Assupol’s brand presence was amplified at scale, and Lesedi walked away with industry credibility earned the hard way – by delivering big, complex campaigns on time, on brand, and on budget.

Jazz, culture, and creative energy

Today, Mnisi is channelling that same precision and flair into one of South Africa’s most anticipated cultural events – the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz.

“We’re bringing the vibrancy of the Joy of Jazz to life in the streets. Every site placement is intentional – it’s about providing strategic out-of-home placements that see the well anticipated event become a well-supported and memorable experience.

More than energy – it’s influence

Mnisi’s boundless energy ('a 15-year-old stuck in an adult’s body' as she puts it) is part of her professional toolkit. It fuels her ability to maintain strong client relationships and offer bold creative solutions.

She credits her quick wit and adaptability for bridging the gap between client vision and campaign execution. “Every brand wants impact, but the route to get there isn’t one-size-fits-all. That’s where we prove our value – tailoring strategies that stick.”

From aspiration to authority

Growing up, Mnisi wanted to be like Kethiwe from Ezweni Communications, the savvy PR character from the beloved soapie 'Generations'. Today, she’s writing her own version of that success, with a career goal as ambitious as it is clear: “To be the go-to person for making Out of Home dreams a reality.”

As we mark Women’s Month, Mnisi’s journey underscores the evolving role of women in OOH: not just contributing to campaigns, but leading them, scaling them, and redefining the business of outdoor media.

In this industry, she’s proof that influence isn’t just about the size of the billboard – it’s about that dream that becomes a lived reality.

#WomensMonth #KenaOutdoor #WomenInSales&Marketing #OutOfHomeAdvertising #MediaSales #BrandImpact



