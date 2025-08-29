Why women should prioritise personal wellness over social media trends

Being Wonder Woman can be really hectic, from putting out fires at work to ensuring that your pet is always fed. This means that women often don’t prioritise themselves and their health. While social media may seem the right place for your wellness needs, Dr Jessica Hamuy Blanco, health expert and Dis-Chem product and clinical risk executive, emphasises that it is crucial to define self-care individually rather than following social media trends.

Be selfish with self-care

“Self-care should and does mean different things to different people.

“For example, people often talk about finding work-life balance, which may or may not work for you. I prefer the concept of aiming for work-life harmony.

“The issue comes when our targets don’t align with our goals and needs.

“Self-care must be tailored to how you want to live your life in a manner that works for you, your family and your situation, rather than defaulting to societal expectations driven by social media,” says Dr Jess.

Women are often expected to show up for their families, their work, and themselves.

For generations, women have played several roles, from working to being primary caregivers to support their children, being responsible for the well-being of their families, and being involved in community building.

This often translates to women taking on too much and shouldering the burden of domestic labour, child-rearing, and caregiving and neglecting themselves.

Establishing consistent health routines provides a baseline to fall back on when life becomes overwhelming.

“Taking care of ourselves physically, mentally, and emotionally is not optional; it’s essential. It allows us to sustain the many roles we play in our daily lives,” she adds.

Recent findings from a Dis-Chem poll highlight that many women consider regular check-ups and mental health routines to be non-negotiable in maintaining stability.

More than half of women (57%) report that checking in on their mental health is critical to staying grounded, while nearly a quarter (23%) insist on keeping up with regular medical check-ups.

Beyond doctors’ visits, exercise, balanced nutrition, and healthy habits are becoming recognised as protective measures against life’s uncertainties.

Personalisation and proactivity

Certain health concerns, such as mood disorders and reproductive health, underline why personalisation and proactive care are vital.

Anxiety and depression are more prevalent among women, requiring early intervention and proactive care.

Reproductive health also affects all women, not just those trying to conceive.

Understanding one’s menstrual cycle, identifying signs of abnormality, and managing hormonal changes are all crucial elements of a personalised health plan.

“Health looks different for everyone. It affects how women manage their personal lives, their work, and their relationships.

“Taking care of yourself in a way that suits your needs isn’t selfish; it’s the opposite.

“When women ask for the support they need, the outcomes are beneficial for everyone around them,” says Dr Jess.

Women’s health is a journey, not a straight line.

By embracing personalised care, women can strengthen their resilience, improve their quality of life, and ensure their well-being remains a priority.