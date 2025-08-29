Why women need stigma-free menopause support at work

A significant 72% of women feel that their employers fail to offer sufficient support when it comes to menopause. As most women deal with this life change at the height of their careers, failure to provide adequate support in the workplace may lead to a reduction in productivity, well-being, as well as feelings of inequality.

Image credit: Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash

Insights from the World Economic Forum highlight that 58% of peri- and post-menopausal women feel uncomfortable discussing their symptoms at work, while 41% feel too embarrassed to bring it up at all. Meanwhile, 72% agree their employers fail to offer sufficient support.

Stigma-free support

“Menopause has long been a contentious topic in the workplace – not just for women, but also for employers uncertain of how to address it appropriately without disruption to the business.

“That uncertainty often leads to silence, which in turn leads to stigma,” says Dr Eileen Rajaram, deputy medical director at International SOS. “It’s time for that silence to end.”

As women in their 40s and 50s navigate pivotal career stages in a rapidly evolving work environment, the physical and emotional challenges of menopause can significantly impact their professional journey.

Employers need to recognise this and implement supportive measures that empower their female workforce to thrive.

While awareness of menopause in the workplace is steadily increasing, Dr Rajaram notes that real progress depends on turning dialogue into action.

“We have started the conversation, but now it’s time to embed structured, stigma-free support into workplace culture,” she says.

Health and well-being strategies

According to health experts, companies need comprehensive health and well-being strategies that include:

Formal menopause policies integrated into HR frameworks.



Flexible work arrangements, including remote/hybrid options, which can help accommodate fluctuating energy levels and the stress of commuting.



Access to support groups and employee assistance programmes (EAPs).



Workplace accommodations, such as rest areas, hydration stations, or cooling tools, can be helpful.



Training for managers and staff to build empathy, reduce stigma and promote awareness.

Dr Rajaram adds, “There has been much discussion around the stigma of menopause, particularly in professional environments.

“While continuing these conversations is essential, it is even more critical that they are approached without judgment.

“Menopause should be recognised not as a taboo topic, but as an opportunity to offer meaningful support.

“Fostering a workplace where women can speak openly about their health without fear or stigma isn’t just the right thing to do; it’s a business-critical strategy.”

With the number of menopausal women in the workforce set to rise, forward-thinking employers must take action now to create inclusive, resilient organisations that support all stages of employee wellbeing.

As organisations globally push to foster inclusion, menopause support should no longer be an afterthought.

By partnering with experts in customised health risk management and employee wellbeing, businesses can craft solutions tailored to the needs of their workforce, across industries, geographies, and demographics.

“Menopause isn’t only a personal issue; it’s also a workplace issue. And it’s one we can no longer afford to ignore,” concludes Rajaram.