    Amazi marks 10 years of empowering women with over 40 nail bars in Woolworths

    When Amazi first opened its doors a decade ago, it was with one simple but powerful mission; to help young women unlock their potential. Now, as they celebrate their 10 year anniversary, Amazi operates 40 nail bars within Woolworths stores, employing over 150 women across the country.
    26 Nov 2025
    26 Nov 2025
    GBV survivors Tabitha Skulu and Sisabonga Lingani working in the Amazi pod in Woolworths’ Tygervalley store. Image supplied
    GBV survivors Tabitha Skulu and Sisabonga Lingani working in the Amazi pod in Woolworths' Tygervalley store. Image supplied

    The company has trained more than 2,500 women with skills that not only enable them to work in the beauty industry, but also to potentially run their own businesses.

    Founded by Divya Vasant, an economist, and Lisa Mgcotyelwa, a seasoned beauty industry professional, Amazi started with just five women, borrowed nail polish, and a dream to make beauty more accessible and impactful.

    “What we knew for sure is that when a woman is given the opportunity to earn, the ripple effect is extraordinary,” says Divya Vasant Co-founder of Amazi.

    This ripple effect is particularly evident, and powerful, when considering who Amazi women are. Most of the women in Amazi’s ecosystem are between 19 and 35 years old, almost 80% are single mothers, about 97% did not complete school, and 90% are survivors of gender-based violence (GBV).

    “For our women, the beauty industry isn’t just a job opportunity. It represents safety, offers stability, restores dignity, and often serves as a lifeline.

    “Partnering with Woolworths gave us the opportunity to scale our business without losing sight of our mission to offer customers convenient, high-quality beauty services, while creating meaningful employment and training opportunities for women, many of whom are GBV survivors rebuilding their lives,” continued Vasant. “It’s a true partnership, one grounded in shared values and collaboration.”

    Gender-based violence in South Africa is deeply connected to women’s economic vulnerability. Survivors often remain in harmful circumstances because they lack financial independence, skills, and options.

    This is where Amazi’s partnership with Woolworths is transformative; women are equipped with skills to generate a sustainable income, safe work environments, an emotional support network and a sense of belonging through the Amazi community.

    “Working closely with Amazi to help scale their business and broaden their impact amongst unemployed women has been deeply fulfilling. We have seen how this partnership has enabled them to truly deliver on their purpose,” says Woolworths Group Head of Sourcing for Fashion, Beauty and Home, Lawrence Pillay.

    “We are a purpose-led brand that exists to bring quality to life – for our customers, our communities, and our planet – and we are very proud to provide a meaningful platform for social change and job creation through our partnership with Amazi.”

    “Our philosophy is that customers can be investors in social change,” added Vasant. “Every time someone chooses Amazi, they’re not only helping to fund opportunities for women, they’re investing in South Africa’s future.”

