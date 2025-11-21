Digital ‘Purple Wave’ in SA exposes tech-driven GBV risks

As South Africans adopt purple profile images in support of the Women for Change movement ahead of a planned national shutdown, cybersecurity experts warn that gender-based violence increasingly extends into digital spaces, with technology playing a growing role in harassment, surveillance and psychological harm.

Digital spaces emerging as a GBV battleground

While technology enables mass mobilisation and awareness, experts say it is also amplifying modern forms of abuse such as cyberstalking, doxxing, location tracking, image-based abuse, deepfake content and online harassment. These forms of digital GBV increasingly act as precursors to, or enablers of, physical violence.

Anna Collard, SVP content strategy and Ciso advisor at KnowBe4 Africa, says the same platforms used for digital solidarity can also be weaponised.

“Online spaces have become enablers of misogyny, surveillance and abuse, and in many cases create the conditions for physical violence. This is not lesser violence, it is a serious violation of safety and privacy that inflicts significant psychological harm,” she says.

Digital gender gap worsened by online violence

According to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), only 32% of African women use the internet, compared to 42% of men. Beyond financial barriers and infrastructure constraints, rising online harassment is further discouraging digital participation among women.

The UN Secretary-General’s 2024 report highlights three emerging trends driving digital GBV:

Backlash against women’s rights

Expansion of AI, including deepfake technology

Mainstream uptake of misogynistic online content, known as the “manosphere”

Cybersecurity as a protection tool

Collard says digital literacy and cybersecurity awareness should now be considered essential components of women’s safety.

“Empowering women with the knowledge to manage device security, understand data privacy, recognise digital stalking, and pursue legal recourse is key to reducing vulnerability,” she explains.

Policy focus: Building safer digital environments

Research from Women’s Rights Online (part of the World Wide Web Foundation) recommends the following steps to improve digital safety and participation:

Protect women’s rights both online and offline Invest in digital skills and data literacy Ensure affordable and meaningful internet access Develop relevant online services and content for women Integrate gender equity targets into national ICT policies

Evolving policy, cyber literacy and compliance needs

Experts say organisations, particularly those in social impact, digital services, ICT policy, and education, will play a growing role in addressing digital GBV, ensuring safer online environments, and improving digital security practices among vulnerable populations.

“These issues require greater awareness, policy attention and practical interventions to ensure women can participate safely in both physical and digital spaces,” Collard notes.