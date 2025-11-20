Artificial intelligence in F1: The hidden driver

Behind the advanced aerodynamic shapes and mouldings that characterise Formula One cars in the current ground-effect, hybrid-powertrain era lies a less visible but unquestionably formidable and transformative force:

Today, artificial intelligence (AI) has an increasingly powerful impact when it comes to on-track performance and off-track operations. It acts, along with machine learning (ML), as a silent collaborator in design, engineering, race strategy, car development and much more.

At the heart of AI’s influence in F1 are immense volumes of data. A single car generates gigabytes of telemetry per race weekend.

Teams capture everything from suspension travel, steering inputs and brake application patterns to acceleration rates, tyre degradation profiles and aerodynamic pressure differentials.

Continue reading on Double Apex...