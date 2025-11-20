South Africa
Automotive Motorsport
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Ebony+IvoryBizcommunity.comPace Car RentalDunlop Tyres SAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Artificial intelligence in F1: The hidden driver

    Behind the advanced aerodynamic shapes and mouldings that characterise Formula One cars in the current ground-effect, hybrid-powertrain era lies a less visible but unquestionably formidable and transformative force:
    20 Nov 2025
    20 Nov 2025
    Artificial intelligence in F1: The hidden driver

    Today, artificial intelligence (AI) has an increasingly powerful impact when it comes to on-track performance and off-track operations. It acts, along with machine learning (ML), as a silent collaborator in design, engineering, race strategy, car development and much more.

    At the heart of AI’s influence in F1 are immense volumes of data. A single car generates gigabytes of telemetry per race weekend.

    Teams capture everything from suspension travel, steering inputs and brake application patterns to acceleration rates, tyre degradation profiles and aerodynamic pressure differentials.

    Continue reading on Double Apex...

    Read more: F1, AI
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz