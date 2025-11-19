South Africa
Automotive Manufacturing & Parts
    VW marks major Polo production milestone in SA

    Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) has celebrated a major production milestone, with the two millionth Polo rolling off the line at Plant Kariega earlier this month. The milestone vehicle, a smoky grey Polo, is bound for Australia.
    19 Nov 2025
    19 Nov 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Plant Kariega has been producing the Polo since 1996, beginning with the Polo Classic. Over nearly three decades, the plant has produced four generations of the model.

    Of the two million Polos built to date, 592,840 were for the South African market, with 1,407,160 exported to more than 30 countries. In 2025 alone, the plant has produced 112,386 Polos, including 8,274 Polo GTIs.

    Since July 2024, Plant Kariega has been Volkswagen’s sole South African facility exporting the Polo to Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. The model was South Africa’s most exported car in the past year.

    “It has been a year of milestones for Plant Kariega, but achieving this one is a very proud moment for the Home of Polo,” said Ulrich Schwabe, VWGA production director.

    “Contributing to the global success story of the Polo is a privilege for our team, and this is evident in the dedication of our employees, who have made this milestone possible.”

