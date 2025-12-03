South Africa
Automotive Fuel & Energy
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Dunlop Tyres SAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Volkswagen finishes next phase of Kariega solar project

    The R90m investment increases the plant’s total solar generation to more than 7,000MWh a year.
    3 Dec 2025
    3 Dec 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Volkswagen Group Africa has completed the second phase of its solar photovoltaic carport project at the Kariega manufacturing plant. The expansion increases the plant’s total installed solar capacity to 5.2 MWp, producing an estimated 7,125MWh of electricity annually.

    The multi-phase project began in 2022 as part of Volkswagen’s long-term plan to transition its Kariega operations to renewable energy.

    Project expansion and investment

    The first phase, completed in 2024, delivered 3.1 MWp through 5,712 solar panels. The second phase has added a further 2.1 MWp with the installation of 3,582 panels, each rated at 585W. This phase is expected to generate around 2,699MWh of clean energy a year.

    The second phase required a capital investment of R35m, bringing total project investment to R90m.

    Solar capacity and output

    With both phases complete, Volkswagen has now installed more than 9,200 solar panels in the employee car park and service centre areas. Combined, the system provides 5.2 MWp of capacity and more than 7,000MWh of annual output.

    “The completion of the second phase of our solar project marks another major milestone in our journey towards fully sustainable manufacturing,” said Ulrich Schwabe, production director at Volkswagen Group Africa. “This shows our commitment to using cleaner energy and making our operations even more environmentally responsible.”

    Read more: solar, Volkswagen, renewable energy, Volkswagen South Africa, solar photovoltaic, Ulrich Schwabe, Volkswagen Group Africa
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz