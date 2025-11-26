All the FM AdFocus Awards 2025 winners: Ogilvy leads the pack

Ogilvy SA is the Financial Mail AdFocus Awards 2025 Agency of the Year. Announced last night, 26 November, at Arena Holdings in Johannesburg, the agency dominated the Awards, winning PR Agency, Specialised Agency, Partnership of the Year (with client Volkswagen) and Group of the Year.

All the FM AdFocus Awards winners (Image Danette Breitenbach © Bizcommunity)

The agency last won the overall AdFocus Awards title in 2018 when Ogilvy Johannesburg took the title.

The period under review for the AdFocus Award 2025, from July 2024 to June 2025, saw the agency retaining their Volkswagen Group Africa and then winning a new account, Vodacom.

The Awards recognised Mike Abel, executive chairman and founder of The Up&Up Group, as its Lifetime Achiever. The jury recognised his rich contribution to the South African creative industry from his first agency to working on Volkswagen at Ogilvy, to becoming its youngest MD, and his move to Australia and back to South Africa to launch M&C Saatchi and, more recently, The Up& Up Group.

Industry Leader of the Year is Dawn Rowlands, chief executive officer at dentsu sub-Saharan Africa. Her leadership has seen dentsu expand from 40 to 5,000 people, 11 market start-ups and 23 local partners throughout Africa.

Melusi Mhlungu, founder and chief creative officer of We Are Bizarre, is the Awards’ Shapeshifter for 2025. Since his return to South Africa two years ago, he has shown just why he is this year’s shapeshifter.

The AdFocus Student of the Year is Abigael Cassell from the Cape Town Creative Academy.

Examining the engine room

Vicki Buys, Ogilvy MD and this year’s AdFocus Awards 2025 chair, says,” To every agency that entered: thank you."

She notes that the entry process is work — the useful kind.

“It forces teams to examine the engine room, not just the showroom.

“To the winners - congratulations, you’ve shown that creative excellence and business excellence aren’t trade-offs; they’re reinforcing forces.”

Non-negotiable judging process

Buys gives a word on judging.

“The integrity of the process is non-negotiable because the stakes are high. We began with online scoring to form shortlists. We then debated in person and concluded with a fresh secret ballot.

“Conflicts were handled as full-category recusals. An independent auditor oversaw the in-room process. Debate sharpened judgment; the vote spoke.”

Creative Challenge Award winners

Designed to test how agencies can turn headlines into powerful print executions, the Creative Challenge rewards creative teams who can translate cultural moments into campaign magic.

Winner - Agency: Joe Public with Advert: Chicken Licken - Tell Me You’re South African

Finalists: Happy Friday with advert: SADAG - Soundwave

Joe Public with Advert: Nedbank - Payshap

The FM AdFocus 2025 winners