    Daily Maverick and the Youth Employment Service announce the return of the Yes Top 35 Under 35

    Daily Maverick 168, in partnership with the Youth Employment Service (Yes), proudly announces the return of the Yes Top 35 Under 35 supplement and online hub – a celebration of South Africa’s most dynamic young leaders who are turning opportunity into impact. The supplement will be on shelves on 28 November, with the online hub launching on 1 December.
    Issued by Daily Maverick
    27 Nov 2025
    27 Nov 2025
    Daily Maverick and the Youth Employment Service announce the return of the Yes Top 35 Under 35

    Following the success of the inaugural edition in 2024, this year’s Top 35 Under 35 supplement once again spotlights Yes alumni who have gone beyond the programme to build businesses, lead teams and inspire change within their communities. As this edition coincides with Yes celebrating its 200k jobs milestone, these alumni serve as proof points of the programme’s impact. They exemplify what it means to be a Yes Youth alum, shifting needles in key sectors, growing their careers and starting ventures to become employers themselves. Their stories capture the energy and determination of a generation redefining South Africa’s future.

    Meet 35 changemakers under 35: Shaping South Africa’s future

    On 28 November, the second edition of the Yes Top 35 Under 35 supplement will hit shelves nationwide, featuring 35 remarkable young South Africans who have turned their Yes experience into lasting impact. From future-ready careers to bold new businesses, these changemakers embody resilience, ambition and possibility.

    Find their stories in this special DM168 supplement, available at Exclusive Books, Pick n Pay, Woolworths, Spar, Checkers and airport stores across South Africa.

    Print-first, with digital depth

    Ahead of the print launch, Daily Maverick will unveil a refreshed Youth Employment Hub on 1 December 2025. The hub will serve as a digital extension of the supplement, featuring editorial coverage, thought-leadership pieces and sponsored content developed in collaboration with Yes. It will include:

    • Commentary and insights from Yes leadership;
    • A 'Where Are They Now?' feature revisiting 2024’s alumni;
    • Insights from Yes partners across key sectors; and
    • Video profiles from the official Yes Top 35 Under 35 YouTube playlist.

    Celebrating impact

    Each of the 35 honourees will receive professional development support, media exposure and a national platform to share their journeys. Their stories – of innovation, perseverance and social change – serve as a reminder of what’s possible when business, government and communities come together to empower the next generation.

    The supplement and hub continue Daily Maverick’s commitment to storytelling that connects readers to ideas and people driving South Africa forward.

    Together with Yes, this initiative celebrates youth employment as both a social contract and a cornerstone of national renewal.

    About Daily Maverick 168

    DM168 is the weekly print edition of Daily Maverick, offering readers in-depth reporting, analysis and human stories that inspire and inform.

    About the Youth Employment Service (Yes)

    Yes is South Africa’s largest 12-month youth employment initiative, having created more than 200,000 work opportunities through partnerships with leading corporates and public-sector stakeholders. The programme bridges the gap between potential and opportunity, empowering young South Africans to build sustainable careers and businesses.

    Daily Maverick
    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, investigations, analysis and opinion. We are a South African based publication with a worldview.
