Location Bank launches iFeedback Insights

Location Bank has announced the launch of iFeedback Insights, an AI-powered reporting capability that automatically converts customer survey and review data into dynamic, presentation-ready intelligence. The feature enables brands to listen smarter, respond faster, and transform raw feedback into meaningful action.

What is iFeedback?

IFeedback is Location Bank’s private feedback collection tool that enables brands to gather direct, targeted input from their customers without relying on public review platforms, social media comments, or external survey tools.

With iFeedback, brands can:

Create custom surveys or review forms tailored to what they need to understand.

Ask customers about their knowledge, attitudes, opinions, and behaviours.

Collect responses privately, ensuring more honest and reliable feedback.

Analyse insights to better understand what customers think, feel, and need guiding smarter business decisions.

IFeedback gives brands complete control over how feedback is gathered and interpreted, moving beyond public commentary and into deep, actionable customer intelligence.

Introducing iFeedback Insights

iFeedback Insights takes iFeedback to the next level by instantly analysing this captured feedback and turning it into executive-ready insights with no manual work required.

Built directly into the Location Bank platform, iFeedback Insights automatically generates summaries, sentiment analysis, visual dashboards, and team-ready reports in seconds.

From feedback to intelligence

In today’s experience-led market, customer sentiment drives brand competitiveness. Yet many organisations struggle to turn raw feedback into action. iFeedback Insights bridges this gap by revealing what customers are really saying, helping teams act quickly and confidently.

“Brands today are flooded with feedback, but struggle to turn it into action,” said Zenobia Ballim, product owner at Location Bank. “IFeedback Insights gives that data direction, transforming every response into an opportunity for growth.”

Key features

Automated executive summaries Instantly outlines response volume, themes, trends, and key takeaways.

Dynamic visualisations Charts, heatmaps, maps, and store-level breakdowns bring insights to life.

AI-powered sentiment analysis Identifies top positives, recurring issues, and recommended actions.

One-click report generationCreates presentation-ready reports to share instantly across teams.

A smarter way to understand your customers

By combining private feedback collection (iFeedback) with automated data intelligence (iFeedback Insights), brands now have a powerful, end-to-end solution for capturing, understanding, and acting on customer sentiment privately, accurately, and at scale.

Available now on Location Bank

IFeedback Insights is now live for all Location Bank customers. Click here to learn more.

About Location Bank

Location Bank empowers brands to manage and optimise their digital presence, ensuring they are found, chosen, and trusted online. Through location intelligence, reputation management, and now iFeedback Insights, Location Bank continues to redefine how brands connect with customers and measure performance.



