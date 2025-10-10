South Africa
    Celebrating the people behind the innovation

    At Location Bank, our product team is the heartbeat of everything we do. They’re the ones who take big ideas and turn them into tools that make life simpler for brands managing hundreds (sometimes thousands) of locations online.
    Issued by Location Bank
    10 Oct 2025
    At Location Bank, our product team is problem-solvers, dreamers, and challengers of the “old way” of doing things.
    They started with a simple but bold idea:

    • What if data didn’t feel like work?
    • What if AI could feel like a teammate, not a tool?
    • What if every brand, no matter the size, had the power to act on insights instantly?

    From that idea grew countless late-night whiteboard sessions, test builds, and coffee-fueled debates about how to make AI not just smart but human.

    Over the past few months, this team has pushed boundaries with projects that:

    • Simplify reporting so decision-makers spend less time crunching numbers and more time leading.
    • Transform customer feedback into actionable insights that help brands respond faster.
    • Reimagine dashboards and workflows to make them friendlier, faster, and more intuitive.

    What makes them truly special isn’t just their technical brilliance, it's their ability to put themselves in the shoes of the marketers, operators, and customer-facing teams who rely on Location Bank every day.

    As Zenobia Ballim, product owner, says:

    This team never stops asking ‘how can we make this easier for our clients?’ Their mix of creativity, collaboration, and dedication is what drives Location Bank forward. I’m proud to work alongside people who genuinely care about making complex challenges feel simple.”

    Today, we’re celebrating not the features or the platforms but the people.
    The thinkers. The builders. The collaborators.

    Here’s to the product team at Location Bank continuously shaping the future with every project they take on.

    To learn more about Location Bank and our latest innovations click here

    About Location Bank

    Location Bank is a global leader in MarTech, helping brands centralise, optimise, and measure their digital location presence across platforms. By combining advanced data management with cutting-edge AI, Location Bank empowers businesses to drive discoverability, engagement, and measurable growth at scale.

